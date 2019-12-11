Tilda Wholegrain Basmati & Wild Rice 375G

- Energy896 kJ 211 kcal11%
- Fat1.5g2%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.7g<1%
- Salt<0.03g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy dry/uncooked rice Per 100g
Product Description
- Brown Basmati & Wild Rice Wholegrain
- For more tasty inspiration, visit Tilda.com
- Our signature Brown Basmati blended with exotic wild rice
- Beautifully blended and balanced
- With its nutritious bran layer left intact, Brown Basmati has a deliciously moreish flavour. It's the perfect companion to Wild rice with its firm texture and black tea notes - a gourmet blend with endless possibilities...
- We Promise:
- Each batch is purity tested to guarantee the exceptional taste and unique aroma of basmati.
- Our grains are matured naturally to ensure a light fluffy texture.
- Broken grains are removed so our rice does not stick.
- Pack size: 375g
Information
Ingredients
Brown Basmati Rice (85%), Wild Rice (15%)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End, See Base
Produce of
Blended and packed in the UK from imported ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- The natural taste of Brown Basmati and Wild rice is delicious with hearty meat and earthy vegetables.
- Or mix with herbs, green leaves and a soy and ginger dressing for a deep savoury salad.
- 1 Add 60g of rice per person to a large pan of boiling water.
- 2 Cook on a medium heat for 25 minutes.
- 3. Drain well, cover and stand for 3 minutes. Then lightly for through the grains and serve.
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 x 60g portions
Name and address
- Tilda,
- PO Box 550,
- Rainham,
- RM13 9AE,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
375g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|dry/uncooked rice Per 100g
|dry/uncooked rice Per 60g
|Energy (kJ)
|1493
|896
|Energy (kcal)
|352
|211
|Fat
|2.5g
|1.5g
|(of which saturates)
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|71.5g
|42.9g
|(of which sugars)
|1.1g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|2.0g
|Protein
|9.2g
|5.5g
|Salt
|0.03g
|<0.03g
