Punchy Monkey Candy 12G

image 1 of Punchy Monkey Candy 12G
Product Description

  • Punchy Monkey - Fruit Flavour Dextrose Candy
  • Pack size: 12g

Information

Ingredients

Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Anti-Caking Agent: E572, Acidity Regulator: E330, Stabiliser: Gum Arabic, Flavourings, Emulsifier: E471, Glazing Agents: Shellac, Carnauba Wax, Colours: E141, E160a, E160c, E163, E133

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Made in China

Warnings

  • WARNING.
  • CHOKING HAZARD - SMALL PARTS.
  • NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS. PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • BIP Candy & Toys UK Limited,
  • M34 3SU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • BIP Candy & Toys UK Limited,
  • M34 3SU,
  • UK.
  • Visit our website at: www.bip-uk.com

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

12g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 1634kJ / 385kcal
Fat 1.4g
(Of which Saturates <0.1g)
Carbohydrate93.1g
(Of which Sugars 78.2g)
Protein <0.5g
Salt <0.01g

Safety information

