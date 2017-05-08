Punchy Monkey Candy 12G

Product Description
- Punchy Monkey - Fruit Flavour Dextrose Candy
- Pack size: 12g
Information
Ingredients
Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Anti-Caking Agent: E572, Acidity Regulator: E330, Stabiliser: Gum Arabic, Flavourings, Emulsifier: E471, Glazing Agents: Shellac, Carnauba Wax, Colours: E141, E160a, E160c, E163, E133
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
- WARNING.
- CHOKING HAZARD - SMALL PARTS.
- NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS. PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Name and address
- Made for:
- BIP Candy & Toys UK Limited,
- M34 3SU,
- UK.
Return to
- BIP Candy & Toys UK Limited,
- M34 3SU,
- UK.
- Visit our website at: www.bip-uk.com
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
12g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|1634kJ / 385kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|(Of which Saturates
|<0.1g)
|Carbohydrate
|93.1g
|(Of which Sugars
|78.2g)
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
Safety information
WARNING. CHOKING HAZARD - SMALL PARTS. NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS. PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019