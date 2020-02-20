By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Vegetable Rice Babyfood 200G

£ 0.95
£0.48/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 304kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of organic vegetables and organic white rice.
  • Organic tangy tomato, soft white rice with courgette and red pepper. Tasty
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Organic Carrot (26%), Organic Tomato Passata (18%), Organic Cooked White Rice (17%) (Water*, Organic White Rice), Water*, Organic Courgette (9%), Organic Tomato Purée (7%), Organic Dried Whole Milk, Organic Red Pepper (3%), Organic Onion (3%), Organic Rice Flour, Organic Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Garlic, Organic Basil, Organic Oregano, Organic Black Pepper. *Denotes non organic ingredient.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • To Serve : Best served warm.To microwave: remove the sleeve and pierce the film. Heat on 800W for 25 to 35 seconds. To warm in water: place the sealed tray in hot water for 2 minutes to 2 minutes 30 seconds. Do not heat in an oven. Spoon into a bowl or serve directly from the tray. Stir well before serving. Always check the temperature before feeding to ensure food is not too hot. Do not reheat. Dispose of any remaining food at the end of the meal.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy304kJ / 72kcal
Fat1.7g
Saturates0.7g
Carbohydrate11.1g
Sugars4.6g
Fibre1.9g
Protein2.2g
Salt0.1g
As sold-

Happy baby = Happy mum

5 stars

Good quality and my son can only eat Ellas kitchen brand cause of allergies but he fine with these and money saver he loves it!!!

