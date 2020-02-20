Tesco Vegetable Rice Babyfood 200G

Happy baby = Happy mum
Good quality and my son can only eat Ellas kitchen brand cause of allergies but he fine with these and money saver he loves it!!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 304kJ / 72kcal
INGREDIENTS: Organic Carrot (26%), Organic Tomato Passata (18%), Organic Cooked White Rice (17%) (Water*, Organic White Rice), Water*, Organic Courgette (9%), Organic Tomato Purée (7%), Organic Dried Whole Milk, Organic Red Pepper (3%), Organic Onion (3%), Organic Rice Flour, Organic Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Garlic, Organic Basil, Organic Oregano, Organic Black Pepper. *Denotes non organic ingredient.
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in France
To Serve : Best served warm.To microwave: remove the sleeve and pierce the film. Heat on 800W for 25 to 35 seconds. To warm in water: place the sealed tray in hot water for 2 minutes to 2 minutes 30 seconds. Do not heat in an oven. Spoon into a bowl or serve directly from the tray. Stir well before serving. Always check the temperature before feeding to ensure food is not too hot. Do not reheat. Dispose of any remaining food at the end of the meal.
1 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Sleeve. Card widely recycled
200g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|304kJ / 72kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|11.1g
|Sugars
|4.6g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|Protein
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|As sold
|-
