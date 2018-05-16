Tesco Cottage Pie Baby Food

- Energy570kJ 136kcal-%
- Fat4.4g-%
- Saturates1.7g-%
- Sugars3.6g-%
- Salt0.1g-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 300kJ / 72kcal
Product Description
- A blend of organic vegetables and organic beef.
- Organic vegetables with tender beef and sweet potato. Yummy
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Organic Potato (23%), Organic Carrot (14%), Water*, Organic Tomato Purée, Organic Beef (10%), Organic Sweet Potato (10%), Organic Onion (7%), Organic Peas (6%), Organic Rice Flour, Organic Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Parsley, Organic Cinnamon. *Denotes non organic ingredient.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in France, using beef from the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
To Serve : Best served warm.To microwave: remove the sleeve and pierce the film. Heat on 800W for 25 to 35 seconds. To warm in water: place the sealed tray in hot water for 2 minutes to 2 minutes 30 seconds. Do not heat in an oven. Spoon into a bowl or serve directly from the tray. Stir well before serving. Always check the temperature before feeding to ensure food is not too hot. Do not reheat. Dispose of any remaining food at the end of the meal.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Sleeve. Card widely recycled
Net Contents
190g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|300kJ / 72kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|8.0g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|Protein
|3.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|As sold
|-
