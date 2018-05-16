By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cottage Pie Baby Food

£ 0.95
£0.50/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 300kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of organic vegetables and organic beef.
  • Organic vegetables with tender beef and sweet potato. Yummy
  • Pack size: 190G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Organic Potato (23%), Organic Carrot (14%), Water*, Organic Tomato Purée, Organic Beef (10%), Organic Sweet Potato (10%), Organic Onion (7%), Organic Peas (6%), Organic Rice Flour, Organic Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Parsley, Organic Cinnamon. *Denotes non organic ingredient.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in France, using beef from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • To Serve : Best served warm.To microwave: remove the sleeve and pierce the film. Heat on 800W for 25 to 35 seconds. To warm in water: place the sealed tray in hot water for 2 minutes to 2 minutes 30 seconds. Do not heat in an oven. Spoon into a bowl or serve directly from the tray. Stir well before serving. Always check the temperature before feeding to ensure food is not too hot. Do not reheat. Dispose of any remaining food at the end of the meal.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

190g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy300kJ / 72kcal
Fat2.3g
Saturates0.9g
Carbohydrate8.0g
Sugars1.9g
Fibre1.6g
Protein3.9g
Salt0.1g
