Uncle Bens Rice Cups Vegetable Medley 2X125g

- Energy819kJ 194kcal10%
- Fat2.0g3%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars1.1g1%
- Salt0.55g9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 655kJ 155kcal
Product Description
- Gently steamed parboiled long grain rice with pepper, sweetcorn and peas.
- Great rice deserves something special
- Our authentic Vegetable Medley Rice, with carefully selected peppers, sweetcorn and peas (and a bit of Uncle Ben's® know-how). Simply no need for artificial flavours, preservatives or colours.
- Serves 2
- Perfect in 60 seconds
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Steamed Parboiled Long Grain Rice (84%), Vegetables (Red Pepper (4.8%), Sweetcorn (3.2%), Peas (2.0%), Carrot), Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Carrageenan), Natural Flavouring, Vegetable Stock (Celery), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Onion Powder, Spices (Black Pepper, Turmeric), Colour (Riboflavin)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Open the pot and fork through the rice.
Boil 30ml (about 2tbsp) water.
Add the rice, cover and simmer for 3 minutes.
Stir through the rice for the perfect finish.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Special
- In need of a little inspiration?
- Why not try our Vegetable Medley Rice with chicken - for a tasty meal in no time.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- UK: Freepost Mars Food UK.
- IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- UK: Freepost Mars Food UK.
- 0800 952 1234
- www.unclebens.co.uk
- IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.unclebens.ie
Net Contents
2 x 125g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (125g) (%*)
|Energy
|655kJ 155kcal
|819kJ (10%) 194kcal (10%)
|Fat
|1.6g
|2.0g (3%)
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g (2%)
|Carbohydrate
|32g
|39g (14%)
|of which sugars
|0.9g
|1.1g (1%)
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.3g
|Protein
|3.1g
|3.9g (8%)
|Salt
|0.44g
|0.55g (9%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
