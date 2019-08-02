By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Uncle Bens Rice Cups Basmati 2X125g

Uncle Bens Rice Cups Basmati 2X125g
£ 1.79
£7.16/kg
Per portion (125g)
  • Energy976kJ 231kcal
    12%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 781kJ 185kcal

Product Description

  • Gently steamed Basmati Rice.
  • Simple, versatile, one of our classics
  • Complement your cooking with our perfectly cooked Basmati Rice. Rest assured there are no artificial flavours or preservatives and absolutely no artificial colours.
  • Serves 2
  • Perfect in 90 seconds
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Steamed Basmati Rice (97%), Sunflower Oil, Emulsifiers (Monoglycerides, Sunflower Lecithin)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Open the pot and fork through the rice.
Boil 30ml (about 2tbsp) water.
Add the rice, cover and simmer for 3 minutes.
Stir through the rice for the perfect finish.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Classic
  • In need of a little inspiration?
  • Chicken Tikka Masala never fails to satisfy - just add Uncle Ben's® Tikka Masala Sauce for a tasty meal in no time.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.unclebens.co.uk
  • IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.unclebens.ie

Net Contents

2 x 125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (125g) (%*)
Energy 781kJ 185kcal976kJ (12%) 231 kcal (12%)
Fat 2.9g3.6g (5%)
of which saturates 0.3g0.4g (2%)
Carbohydrate 35g44g (16%)
of which sugars <0.5g&lt;0.5g (<1%)
Fibre 1.1g1.4g
Protein 4.1g5.1g (10%)
Salt <0.01g&lt;0.01g (<1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Great product and tastes good!

5 stars

Great product and tastes good!

Much too expensive to buy like this. But love the

1 stars

Much too expensive to buy like this. But love the portion control size. It's cheaper to buy large pack and throw some away.

