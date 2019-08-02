Uncle Bens Rice Cups Basmati 2X125g

Great product and tastes good!
Great product and tastes good!
Much too expensive to buy like this. But love the portion control size. It's cheaper to buy large pack and throw some away.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 781kJ 185kcal
Steamed Basmati Rice (97%), Sunflower Oil, Emulsifiers (Monoglycerides, Sunflower Lecithin)
Store in a cool, dry place.
Hob
Instructions: Open the pot and fork through the rice.
Boil 30ml (about 2tbsp) water.
Add the rice, cover and simmer for 3 minutes.
Stir through the rice for the perfect finish.
Made in EU
2 Servings
2 x 125g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (125g) (%*)
|Energy
|781kJ 185kcal
|976kJ (12%) 231 kcal (12%)
|Fat
|2.9g
|3.6g (5%)
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.4g (2%)
|Carbohydrate
|35g
|44g (16%)
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g (<1%)
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Protein
|4.1g
|5.1g (10%)
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g (<1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
