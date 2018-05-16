Loyd Grossman No Added Sugar Tomato & Chilli Sauce 350G

- Energy355kJ 86kcal4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g As Sold
Product Description
- Tomato & Chilli Sauce
- For recipe ideas and inspiration visit www.loydgrossmansauces.co.uk and follow us on Twitter @LoydFood.
- Succulent sun ripened tomatoes combined with fiery red chillies
- One of your 5 a day**
- **Half a jar serving equals 1 of your 5 a day
- "My sauces use the right combination of carefully chosen ingredients to make sure that you always get vibrant flavour."
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 350g
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (50%), Tomato Purée, Carrot Purée, Onion Purée, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, White Balsamic Vinegar (White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Red Chilli, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dried Red Chilli
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.Best Before End: See neck of jar
Preparation and Usage
- Get Flavour...
- 1. Simply cook your favourite pasta and drain.
- 2. Heat the sauce gently in a sauce pan stirring often.
- 3. Stir the hot sauce through your cooked pasta for a delicious meal.
- Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
- Serves 2-3
- Natural separation is possible so shake well before use.
Number of uses
This jar contains approximately 2 portions
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- If you have any problems with my sauce please keep this jar and contact the address below or phone 0800 389 8548 (ROI - 1800 93 2814).
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Sold
|Energy (KJ)
|203kJ
|Energy (Kcal)
|49kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|Of which Saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|6.1g
|Of which Sugars
|5.4g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|Protein
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.75g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019