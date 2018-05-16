Heinz Baked Beans With Pork Sausages In Tomato Sauce 3X415g

Product Description
- Baked Beans with Pork Sausages in a Rich Tomato Sauce.
- 1 of your a day in 1/2 a can when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
- 1 of your 5 a day.
- Low in sugar.
- No artificial flavours.
- No artificial preservatives.
- Pack size: 1245g
Information
Ingredients
Beans (38%), Tomatoes (31%), Pork Sausages (15%, Pork (55%), Water, Pea Starch, Salt, Spices, Emulsifier - Triphosphates), Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Spice Extracts, Herb Extract
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and stir gently while heating. Do not boil.
Produce of
Made in England
Number of uses
Servings per can - 2
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
Return to
- Contact us.
- Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
- Please quote code on the can end.
Net Contents
3 x 415g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 can
|%RI*
|Energy
|392kJ
|811kJ
|94kcal
|194kcal
|10%
|Fat
|2.5g
|5.3g
|8%
|- of which saturates
|1.0g
|2.0g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|11.2g
|23.2g
|9%
|- of which sugars
|4.1g
|8.5g
|9%
|Fibre
|2.8g
|5.7g
|Protein
|5.1g
|10.5g
|21%
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.5g
|25%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
