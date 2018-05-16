By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Baked Beans With Pork Sausages In Tomato Sauce 3X415g

Heinz Baked Beans With Pork Sausages In Tomato Sauce 3X415g
£ 3.00
£2.41/kg

Product Description

  • Baked Beans with Pork Sausages in a Rich Tomato Sauce.
  • 1 of your a day in 1/2 a can when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
  • 1 of your 5 a day.
  • Low in sugar.
  • No artificial flavours.
  • No artificial preservatives.
  • Pack size: 1245g
  • Low in sugar

Information

Ingredients

Beans (38%), Tomatoes (31%), Pork Sausages (15%, Pork (55%), Water, Pea Starch, Salt, Spices, Emulsifier - Triphosphates), Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Spice Extracts, Herb Extract

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and stir gently while heating. Do not boil.

Produce of

Made in England

Number of uses

Servings per can - 2

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Return to

  • Contact us.
  • Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote code on the can end.
Net Contents

3 x 415g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can%RI*
Energy 392kJ811kJ
-94kcal194kcal10%
Fat 2.5g5.3g8%
- of which saturates 1.0g2.0g10%
Carbohydrate 11.2g23.2g9%
- of which sugars 4.1g8.5g9%
Fibre 2.8g5.7g
Protein 5.1g10.5g21%
Salt 0.7g1.5g25%
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

