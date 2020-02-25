Aveeno Dermexa Emollient Cream 200Ml

AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING! 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 25th February 2020 I bought this a few weeks ago and i havent looked back, i have been using the 'green' version of this for YEARS maybe 8 years! I get awfully bad dry skin on my face, arms shoulders. My skin isn't very sensitive but i also suffer with really bad allergies that make my eyes stream and my tears (or whatever is coming from my eyes LOL) make my skin suuuuper sore and dry, its an endless cycle. I would always apply Aveeno to it but just recently it got awful and was sore and wouldn't budge (even with ointments i have been given by the doctor) I recently saw this version of Aveeno on an advert and was amazed i hadn't noticed it before! Skip forward its transformed my skin by hydrating and soothing it instantly! Anyways its now on a repeat order and i am amazed! This brand time upon time has completely changed my skin and i will always go to Aveeno to save me!!

Only cream to ever get rid of my facial eczema 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 12th February 2020 This is the best cream I have ever found and the only cream that has ever made my facial eczema and chronic dry skin go away. It took about a week to start noticing a difference but it was completely worth the perseverance. I get through two bottles a month at least now. If Aveeno ever stop making this, I don't know what I will do! I have 'normal' skin for the first time in years. I've tried so many products, including really expensive ones, and this is the best by far. It really had prevented further breakouts of eczema too. So grateful for this product, please don't stop making it!!

Amazing 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 23rd November 2019 After years of suffering with dry, itchy rashes every winter I had almost given up on emollient creams. After a few days of using this religiously morning and night and my skin is soft, itching is gone and I can have hot showers again without my skin suffering. My only wish is that is could be cruelty free.

Okay in the short-term, reactions after a few days 1 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 17th October 2019 I find this product a little strange as initially it's great and started to clear up my mild eczem@. However, I have found that it creates almost a "waxy" layer on your skin. I'm not sure whether it's caused by applying too much in one day or if the "waxy" layer builds up over a few days (even after showering). I find that after a few days use the "waxy" layer causes my whole body to overheat and become itchy, causing rashes to form. I've had this issue before with eczem@ treatments that are designed to create a "barrier" so don't get absorbed into the skin very easily. As far as I'm aware, I'm not allergic to any of the oat compounds used in the product. This seems to be the case with Aveeno skin relief moisturising lotion with shea butter also.

Thoroughly moisturised 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 25th April 2019 Being a lady of a certain age, I noticed my skin was starting to look dry and old. Saw this on a supermarket shelf and thought I would gov it a go. I am so delighted with the results. My skin looks younger, feels softer and it absorbs easily. My job involves washing my hands and arms several times a day, and my skin remains moisturiser.

Miracle Product 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 2nd March 2019 Honestly the best hand cream I have ever used! I have been suffering with extremely dry hands for a very long time, and I have tried so many different hand creams to try and help it. None of them ever worked and I began to lose hope, but then I found this product (recommended by a pharmacist). I used it and within a week my hands were 100x softer than they have ever been. I have now been using it for 2 weeks and I can’t get over how soft my hands are! Would recommend this product to ANYONE!