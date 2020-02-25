By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aveeno Dermexa Emollient Cream 200Ml

4.5(7)Write a review
image 1 of Aveeno Dermexa Emollient Cream 200Ml
£ 10.00
£5.00/100ml

Product Description

  Aveeno Dermexa E
  • Visit Aveeno.co.uk to learn more.
  • Pre-Biotic Triple Oat Complex* + Ceramides
  • AVEENO® Dermexa Daily Emollient Cream, adults and children prone to very dry itchy skin are subject to flare-ups which can disturb their daily life. To help reduce them, this clinically proven formula moisturises and soothes the skin for immediate comfort. With pre-biotic triple oat complex* (oat flour + oat extract + oat oil) and ceramides it helps to strengthen the skin barrier and help improve the skin's natural microbiome balance for healthy looking, more resilient skin from day 1.
  • *In vitro test
  • AVEENO® harnesses the goodness of nature and the power of science to keep your skin looking healthy and feeling balanced.
  • For very dry itchy skin, discover AVEENO® Dermexa Daily Emollient Body Wash, a gentle soap free cleanser to cleanse without drying, leaving skin feeling soft, comfortable and moisturised.
  • AVEENO® expertise on the skin microbiome:
  • The skin microbiome is composed of microorganisms naturally found at the skin's surface, and is known to be altered in very dry itchy, and also eczema prone skin. It is not only important to restore the skin moisture barrier but also to improve the balance of the skin microbiome to keep the skin hydrated and protected.
  • AVEENO® has been studying oat for over 40 years and has recently discovered new properties of colloidal oat; it acts as a skin prebiotic that supports the growth of microorganism found within the skin microbiome*.
  • *In vitro test
  • Soothes and protects very dry itchy skin
  • Clinically proven to help improve the skin's appearance in just 1 week
  • Helps reduce flare ups of intense skin dryness
  • Suitable for sensitive skin and even people who may be prone to eczema
  • Dermatologist tested
  • Paraben free
  • Unscented
  • High tolerance formula
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

[PR-015519], Aqua, Glycerin, Panthenol, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Petrolatum, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Avena Sativa Kernel Flour, Avena Sativa Kernel Extract, Avena Sativa Kernel Oil, Ceramide 3, Steareth-20, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Potassium Sorbate, Benzalkonium Chloride

Produce of

Made in France

Warnings

  • WARNING: Avoid contact with eyes.

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson 2019,
  • Sante Beaute France,
  • Campus de Maigremont 27100,
  • Val de Reuil,
  • France.

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • Foundation Park,
  • Roxborough Way,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Careline 0808 238 9998

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING!

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago and i havent looked back, i have been using the 'green' version of this for YEARS maybe 8 years! I get awfully bad dry skin on my face, arms shoulders. My skin isn't very sensitive but i also suffer with really bad allergies that make my eyes stream and my tears (or whatever is coming from my eyes LOL) make my skin suuuuper sore and dry, its an endless cycle. I would always apply Aveeno to it but just recently it got awful and was sore and wouldn't budge (even with ointments i have been given by the doctor) I recently saw this version of Aveeno on an advert and was amazed i hadn't noticed it before! Skip forward its transformed my skin by hydrating and soothing it instantly! Anyways its now on a repeat order and i am amazed! This brand time upon time has completely changed my skin and i will always go to Aveeno to save me!!

Only cream to ever get rid of my facial eczema

5 stars

This is the best cream I have ever found and the only cream that has ever made my facial eczema and chronic dry skin go away. It took about a week to start noticing a difference but it was completely worth the perseverance. I get through two bottles a month at least now. If Aveeno ever stop making this, I don't know what I will do! I have 'normal' skin for the first time in years. I've tried so many products, including really expensive ones, and this is the best by far. It really had prevented further breakouts of eczema too. So grateful for this product, please don't stop making it!!

Amazing

5 stars

After years of suffering with dry, itchy rashes every winter I had almost given up on emollient creams. After a few days of using this religiously morning and night and my skin is soft, itching is gone and I can have hot showers again without my skin suffering. My only wish is that is could be cruelty free.

Okay in the short-term, reactions after a few days

1 stars

I find this product a little strange as initially it's great and started to clear up my mild eczem@. However, I have found that it creates almost a "waxy" layer on your skin. I'm not sure whether it's caused by applying too much in one day or if the "waxy" layer builds up over a few days (even after showering). I find that after a few days use the "waxy" layer causes my whole body to overheat and become itchy, causing rashes to form. I've had this issue before with eczem@ treatments that are designed to create a "barrier" so don't get absorbed into the skin very easily. As far as I'm aware, I'm not allergic to any of the oat compounds used in the product. This seems to be the case with Aveeno skin relief moisturising lotion with shea butter also.

Thoroughly moisturised

5 stars

Being a lady of a certain age, I noticed my skin was starting to look dry and old. Saw this on a supermarket shelf and thought I would gov it a go. I am so delighted with the results. My skin looks younger, feels softer and it absorbs easily. My job involves washing my hands and arms several times a day, and my skin remains moisturiser.

Miracle Product

5 stars

Honestly the best hand cream I have ever used! I have been suffering with extremely dry hands for a very long time, and I have tried so many different hand creams to try and help it. None of them ever worked and I began to lose hope, but then I found this product (recommended by a pharmacist). I used it and within a week my hands were 100x softer than they have ever been. I have now been using it for 2 weeks and I can’t get over how soft my hands are! Would recommend this product to ANYONE!

Very soothing

5 stars

I have really severe dry, itchy patches on my hands/wrists, which is an area that is unfortunately really easy to scratch. This is the most soothing cream I've found - helped bring the itch right down. Has also really helped the dry patches on my face and reduced the redness. Very pleased as I've been struggling to find the right emollient for months!

