Napolina Gluten Free Organic Chickpea Fusilli 250G

Fairly decent for gluten free pasta
Fairly decent for a non gluten pasta but for me I just can't eat it again. Too used to texture of real pasta. It's one of best I've tried though non gluten.
Not Good
It is good to experiment, to invent new things, but this was not a success they were not good, I hope the birds like them as I struggled to finish them and, threw the rest out on the lawn.
Good Gluten-free Alternative
It's good to have a gluten-free alternative than the durum wheat pasta. And this chickpea pasta is great tasting provided you season it well. You'll need to add seasonings, oil and herbs etc, to make it palatable and tasty because it's bland. Also, it can be very al dente and even more so the following day; tends to firm up in the fridge. That's if you base your cooking time on the product's cooking instruction of 10 mins max, you do need more time than 10 mins not ignoring individual texture preference, of course.