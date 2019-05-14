By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Napolina Gluten Free Organic Chickpea Fusilli 250G

Napolina Gluten Free Organic Chickpea Fusilli 250G
£ 2.00
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Organic Chickpea Fusilli
  • Napolina Italian Recipe Ideas
  • Learn to cook simple Italian recipes
  • Search 'Cooking with Napolina' on YouTube.
  • Or visit www.napolina.com
  • Napolina have used 100% organic chickpea flour to create a delicious pasta which is a gluten free, organic and 1 of your 5 a day.
  • Non resealable bag
  • Organic
  • Made with 100% organic chickpea flour
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • High in fibre and protein
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 250g
  • High in fibre
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

100% Organic Chickpea Flour

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened store in an airtight container in a cool dry place away from strong odours.

Cooking Instructions

Boil
Instructions: Add pasta to a large pan of slightly salted boiling water, return to the boil and cook for 8-10 minutes according to taste. A shorter cooking time will create a firmer authentic Italian texture ('al dente', meaning 'firm to the bite'). Drain and serve with a quick pasta sauce made from Napolina Passata and mixed vegetables.

Produce of

Prepared and packed in Italy

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately three 75g portions

Name and address

  • Prepared and packed for:
  • Napolina,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper: 100g uncookedper: 75g uncooked
Energy1513kJ/359kcal1139kJ/270kcal
Fat6.1g4.6g
-of which saturates1.0g0.8g
Carbohydrate52g39g
-of which sugars2.9g2.2g
Fibre8.5g6.4g
Protein20g15g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
This pack contains approximately three 75g portions--

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Fairly decent for gluten free pasta

4 stars

Fairly decent for a non gluten pasta but for me I just can't eat it again. Too used to texture of real pasta. It's one of best I've tried though non gluten.

Not Good

1 stars

It is good to experiment, to invent new things, but this was not a success they were not good, I hope the birds like them as I struggled to finish them and, threw the rest out on the lawn.

Good Gluten-free Alternative

4 stars

It's good to have a gluten-free alternative than the durum wheat pasta. And this chickpea pasta is great tasting provided you season it well. You'll need to add seasonings, oil and herbs etc, to make it palatable and tasty because it's bland. Also, it can be very al dente and even more so the following day; tends to firm up in the fridge. That's if you base your cooking time on the product's cooking instruction of 10 mins max, you do need more time than 10 mins not ignoring individual texture preference, of course.

