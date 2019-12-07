Peanut Hottie Chocolate Peanut Butter Powder 180G

Great for mixing in to things to add flavour
Tastes great in porridge and adds peanut butter flavour to my protein shakes. Also great for making peanut butter flavour cakes! Not so nice as a standalone drink.
Yummy
I love this product, tastes wonderful
An unpleasant drink
I love peanut butter but this is terrible. It won't dissolve in hot water, coagulates into slimy lumps and has an unpleasant taste and consistency.
Good product that has a place.
I like this product and disagree with the negative comment previously made. It's a powdered peanut butter, rather than a powdered hot drink product, therefore needs to be judged in that respect. It's a handy addition to a cupboard that's lower in calories for those looking to enjoy a peanut taste without the added fat and is good ingredient in smoothies or desserts, I find. Would use again.
vile
nasty stuff- tastes like peanut powder in water and sinks like it.... this is not a product that ihas been developed from an initial idea.... it is nothing more than a gimmick.