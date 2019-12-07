By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Peanut Hottie Chocolate Peanut Butter Powder 180G

3(5)Write a review
Peanut Hottie Chocolate Peanut Butter Powder 180G
£ 3.60
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate Peanut Butter Powder
  • High protein
  • All the taste of a peanut butter spread
  • With 80% less fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 180g
  • High protein

Information

Ingredients

Peanut Flour (81.7%), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (5.2%), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Peanuts

Name and address

  • Bravura Foods Ltd,
  • 26 York Street,
  • Mayfair,
  • London,
  • W1U 6PZ.

Return to

  • Bravura Foods Ltd,
  • 26 York Street,
  • Mayfair,
  • London,
  • W1U 6PZ.

Net Contents

180g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 12g (serving)RI%
Energy 1770kJ/422kcal212kJ/51kcal3%/3%
Fat 10.9g1.3g2%
Of which saturates 1.86g0.2g1%
Carbohydrate 39.4g4.72%
Of which sugars 18.6g2.2g2%
Fibre 14.7g1.8g
Protein 41g4.9g10%
Salt 1.38g0.17g3%

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for mixing in to things to add flavour

5 stars

Tastes great in porridge and adds peanut butter flavour to my protein shakes. Also great for making peanut butter flavour cakes! Not so nice as a standalone drink.

Yummy

5 stars

I love this product, tastes wonderful

An unpleasant drink

1 stars

I love peanut butter but this is terrible. It won't dissolve in hot water, coagulates into slimy lumps and has an unpleasant taste and consistency.

Good product that has a place.

4 stars

I like this product and disagree with the negative comment previously made. It's a powdered peanut butter, rather than a powdered hot drink product, therefore needs to be judged in that respect. It's a handy addition to a cupboard that's lower in calories for those looking to enjoy a peanut taste without the added fat and is good ingredient in smoothies or desserts, I find. Would use again.

vile

1 stars

nasty stuff- tastes like peanut powder in water and sinks like it.... this is not a product that ihas been developed from an initial idea.... it is nothing more than a gimmick.

