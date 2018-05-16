By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Strawberry Seedless Jam 454G

£ 0.92
£0.20/100g
One tablespoon (15g)
  • Energy164kJ 39kcal
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars7.9g
    9%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1096kJ / 258kcal

Product Description

  • Seedless strawberry jam.
  • Tesco seedless strawberry jam CLASSIC RECIPE Made with fruit harvested at its peak for a ripe, juicy flavour
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Strawberry Purée, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 30 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy1096kJ / 258kcal164kJ / 39kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate63.7g9.6g
Sugars53.0g7.9g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.3g0.0g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

