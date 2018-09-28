Sweetpea Pantry Flax Brownie Mix Gluten Free 200G

Great tasting versatile mix
My family loved the end results of a chocolatey moist brownie, and I loved that there was no gluten or dairy and I could add the sweetener of my choice. Really quick to make.
Gluten-Free Plain Flour (Rice, Potato, Tapioca, Maize, Buckwheat), Dates, Raw Cacao (7%), Teff (7%), Dark Chocolate Chips (72% Cocoa Mass, Xylitol, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin), Flaxseed (5%), Baking Powder (Raising Agent: Mono Calcium Phosphate, Corn Starch, Sodium Bicarbonate)
Store in a cool dry place.For best before date see base of pack.
Made with love in the UK
Makes 12 brownie bites
Box. Recyclable
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g dry product
|Per 45g pieces made with honey & butter
|Energy
|1446Kj
|588Kj
|-
|342kcal
|139kcal
|Fat
|6.3g
|9.1g
|(of which saturates)
|2.4g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|63.3g
|13.1g
|(of which sugars)
|23.5g
|6.6g
|Fibre
|8.2g
|1.3g
|Protein
|7.3g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.08g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019