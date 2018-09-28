By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sweetpea Pantry Flax Brownie Mix Gluten Free 200G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Sweetpea Pantry Flax Brownie Mix Gluten Free 200G
£ 2.75
£13.75/kg

Product Description

  • Raw Cacao, Flax & Teff Brownie Mix
  • Connect with us!
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Our gluten-free brownie mix is packed with mighty flaxseed, terrific teff and delicious raw cacao. With no sugar in the mix, you add your sweetener of choice. All of our mixes are full of wholesome ingredients and are easy to prepare.
  • That's how Sweetpea Pantry helps you get the goodness in.
  • Have you tried our other Sweetpea Ready Mixes?
  • We make great tasting, easy and wholesome versions of your favourites: flapjack, pizza dough, pancakes, muffins and energy balls.
  • We are Sweetpea Pantry and we are passionate about delicious real ingredients and free-from choices. We help you to get nutritious goodness into your meals and snacks, quickly and easily.
  • Get the goodness in
  • Great taste 2018
  • Sugar wise
  • 0 teaspoons of added sugars
  • Award winning
  • Contains wholegrains
  • Gluten and dairy free
  • High in fibre
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 200g
  • High in fibre
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Gluten-Free Plain Flour (Rice, Potato, Tapioca, Maize, Buckwheat), Dates, Raw Cacao (7%), Teff (7%), Dark Chocolate Chips (72% Cocoa Mass, Xylitol, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin), Flaxseed (5%), Baking Powder (Raising Agent: Mono Calcium Phosphate, Corn Starch, Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a facility that handles Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For best before date see base of pack.

Produce of

Made with love in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 5 Mins Prep 10-12 Mins Cook
  • Quick & Easy
  • You will need:
  • 2 eggs + 100mls oil (vegetable, olive, sunflower, or coconut) or 100g melted butter + 2-3 tablespoons honey, syrup or coconut sugar*
  • *To keep this product with no added sugar you can also use Xylitol or Stevia
  • Vegan Version:
  • 1 chia / flax egg, or egg replacer** + 120mls vegetable, olive, sunflower, or coconut oil + 2-3 tablespoons syrup (maple, golden, rice malt or agave)
  • **Mix together 1 tablespoon chia seeds or flaxseeds with 3 tbls water per egg, leave in fridge for 10 mins.
  • Directions:
  • 1. Pre-heat your oven to 180°C (160°C fan)
  • 2 Pour your Sweetpea Brownie Mix into a bowl. Add your oil and syrup and mix well. Whisk your egg and stir through.
  • 3. Pour into lined loaf / brownie tin (2lb tin/approx 21x11cm) and bake in pre-heated oven for 10-13 minutes until cooked on top but still a little wobbly (if you like a more cakey texture cook a little longer). Cool, then devour!
  • Get more goodness
  • Stir in a handful of chopped nuts, dried fruit or a swirl of nut butter before baking.

Number of uses

Makes 12 brownie bites

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Sweetpea Pantry Ltd,
  • Niddry Lodge,
  • 51 Holland Street,
  • London,
  • W8 7JB.

Return to

  • Sweetpea Pantry Ltd,
  • Niddry Lodge,
  • 51 Holland Street,
  • London,
  • W8 7JB.
  • SweetpeaPantry.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g dry productPer 45g pieces made with honey & butter
Energy1446Kj588Kj
-342kcal139kcal
Fat6.3g9.1g
(of which saturates)2.4g1.2g
Carbohydrate63.3g13.1g
(of which sugars)23.5g6.6g
Fibre8.2g1.3g
Protein7.3g1.7g
Salt0.3g0.08g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great tasting versatile mix

5 stars

My family loved the end results of a chocolatey moist brownie, and I loved that there was no gluten or dairy and I could add the sweetener of my choice. Really quick to make.

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From Chocolate Brownie Mix 284G

£ 1.70
£5.99/kg

Tesco Free From Vanilla Sponge Mix 350G

£ 1.70
£0.49/100g

Doves Farm Gluten & Wheat Free White Self Raising Flour Blend 1Kg

£ 1.70
£1.70/kg

Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here