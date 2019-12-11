By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Crosse And Blackwell 4Kids Pasta & Sausages Letters Paddington 213G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Crosse And Blackwell 4Kids Pasta & Sausages Letters Paddington 213G
£ 0.75
£3.53/kg

Product Description

  • Pasta letters & pork sausages in tomato sauce
  • www.paddington.com
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Low in sugar
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 213g
  • Low in sugar

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (39%), Cooked Pasta (35%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Pork Sausages (15%) (Pork (71%), Water, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Beef Collagen Casing, Spices, Herbs, Stabiliser (Diphosphates)), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Vitamin & Mineral Mix (Iron Sulphate, Niacin, Vitamin B12, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Potassium Iodide), Onion Powder, Paprika, Flavourings, Basil Extract, Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See Can End.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan & heat gently, whilst stirring. Do not boil.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee: If you are not completely satisfied, please contact us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • www.crosseandblackwell.co.uk

Net Contents

213g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper can
Energy 345kJ/82kcal737kJ/175kcal
Fat 2.2g4.7g
(of which saturates 0.7g1.5g)
Carbohydrate 11.3g24.0g
(of which sugars 2.8g6.0g)
Fibre 1.1g2.4g
Protein 3.7g8.0g
Salt 0.47g1.01g
Thiamin0.09mg (8% RI)0.19mg (17% RI)
Riboflavin0.11mg (8% RI)0.24mg (17% RI)
Niacin 1.28mg (8% RI)2.72mg (17% RI)
Vitamin B12 0.20µg (8% RI)0.43µg (17% RI)
Iron 1.12mg (8% RI)2.38mg (17% RI)
Iodine 12.0µg (8% RI)25.5µg (17% RI)
RI = Reference Intake--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Heinz Thomas & Friends Pasta Shapes 205G

£ 0.60
£2.93/kg

Offer

Heinz Minions Pasta Shapes In Tomato Sauce 205G

£ 0.60
£2.93/kg

Offer

Heinz Peppa Pig Pasta Shapes In Tomato Sauce 205G

£ 0.60
£2.93/kg

Offer

Heinz Ravioli In Tomato Sauce 200G

£ 0.75
£3.75/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here