By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jellybelly 20 Flavours 70G

2(1)Write a review
Jellybelly 20 Flavours 70G
£ 1.50
£2.15/100g

Product Description

  • Jelly Beans
  • Blueberry, Bubble Gum, Buttered Popcorn, Chocolate Pudding, Coconut, Cotton Candy, Green Apple, Island Punch, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Liquorice, Orange Sherbet, Peach, Piña Colada, Strawberry Daiquiri, Tangerine, Toasted Marshmallow, Tutti-Fruitti, Very Cherry and Watermelon
  • Contents are randomly assorted and may not contain every flavour
  • The original gourmet jelly bean
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Cornstarch, Acidity Regulators (E325, E330, E331), Peach Puree Concentrate, Strawberry Puree, Blueberry Puree, Flavourings, Concentrates of (Spirulina, Apple, Carrot, Black Carrot, Black Currant, Safflower, Pumpkin, Purple Carrot, Hibiscus), Lemon Puree, Glazing Agents (E901, E903, E904), Colours (E100, E150d, E153, E160a, E162, E171), Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: E322 Soy Lecithin, Flavouring), Passion Fruit Juice Concentrate, Orange Puree, Cocoa Powder, Watermelon Juice Concentrate, Coconut, Tangerine Juice Concentrate, Cherry Juice Concentrate, Apple Juice Concentrate, Lime Juice Concentrate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Tapioca Dextrin, Salt, Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 35% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Name and address

  • Jelly Belly Candy Company,
  • One Jelly Belly Lane,
  • Fairfield,
  • CA 94533,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • Best Imports Ltd.,
  • St. Albans,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL4 0JJ.

Return to

  • Best Imports Ltd.,
  • St. Albans,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL4 0JJ.
  • Tel: 0800 018 4416
  • JellyBelly-UK.com

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 1530 kJ/360 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which Saturates 0 g
Carbohydrates90 g
of which Sugars 60 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0.04 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Nope

2 stars

Haven't even opened them.So many e numbers and imported from Thailand.Had to ask for a refund.Because it said "original" on the logo l didn't read any further for list of contents.

Usually bought next

Tesco Organic Orange Juice 3X200ml

£ 1.10
£0.18/100ml

Organix Apple Rice Cakes Multipack 4X28g

£ 2.50
£22.33/kg

Robertsons Golden Shredless Marmalade 454G

£ 1.40
£0.31/100g

Tesco Squeezy Clear Honey 340G

£ 1.80
£0.53/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here