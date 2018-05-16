Keronics Glossing Serum 50Ml

Product Description
- KERONICS Glossing Serum
- KERONICS has been crafted by experts in the science of hair. KERONICS Glossing Serum is enriched with Argan oil. Helps tame unruly tresses. For sleeker, smoother and more manageable hair. Control and shine.
- Argan oil Frizz control Instant shine
- KERONICS GLOSSING SERUM helps tame unruly tresses, for sleeker, smoother, more manageable hair.
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Alcohol Denat., Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Parfum, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Hydroxycitronellal.
Storage
Store away from moisture, heat and direct sunlight
Produce of
Produced in United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Add a few drops to fingertips and work through dry or damp hair. Style as usual.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Pump. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Net Contents
50ml
