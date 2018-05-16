By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Keronics Glossing Serum 50Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Keronics Glossing Serum 50Ml
£ 1.00
£2.00/100ml

Product Description

  • KERONICS Glossing Serum
  • KERONICS has been crafted by experts in the science of hair. KERONICS Glossing Serum is enriched with Argan oil. Helps tame unruly tresses. For sleeker, smoother and more manageable hair. Control and shine.
  • Argan oil Frizz control Instant shine
  • KERONICS GLOSSING SERUM helps tame unruly tresses, for sleeker, smoother, more manageable hair.
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Alcohol Denat., Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Parfum, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Hydroxycitronellal.

Storage

Store away from moisture, heat and direct sunlight

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Add a few drops to fingertips and work through dry or damp hair. Style as usual.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Pump. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

50ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Keronics Extreme Styling Gel 300Ml

£ 0.60
£0.20/100ml

Vo5 Smoothly Does It Heat Protect Serum 50Ml

£ 4.27
£8.54/100ml

Keronics Hair Spray Flexible Hold 400Ml

£ 1.00
£0.25/100ml

Keronics Hair Spray 400Ml Extra Firm Hold

£ 1.00
£0.25/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here