Fred & Flo Ultradry Size 5 40 Pack

2(25)Write a review
£ 2.99
£0.08/each

Product Description

  • Ultra Dry Nappies Size 5 40 pack.
  • "Why is it..."
  • I said to Fred, "That your face is turning red?"
  • Fred did a little knowing face, now it's off the changing space!
  • Fred & Flo Ultra Dry Nappies
  • Absorbent protection Up to 12 hours absorbent protection Helps lock away wetness Dermatologically tested
  • "Why is it… I said to Fred, That your face is turning red?" Fred did a little knowing face, now it's off to the changing space! Up to 12 Hours absorbent protection, cosy nights all round. Helps lock away wetness. Helps keep the wee away from me. Tri- hook fastening. Even when I wriggle, it keeps my nappy where it should be! Fit guide shows when I'm ready for the next size up. FOP: Dermatologically Tested BOP: Dermatologically Tested Gentle against skin
  • 0, 1, 2 - newborn - cottony soft
  • 3, 4, 4+ extra absorbent, 5, 5+ extra absorbent, 6, 6+ extra absorbent - ultra dry - absorbent protection
  • Super fit, 4/4+, 5/5+, 6/6+ - cottony soft and absorbing channels
  • Easy fit pants - active days or cosy nights
  • Up to 12 hours absorbent protection, cosy nights all around
  • Helps lock away wetness
  • Dermatologically tested, gentle against skin

Information

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Care instructions
  • Under normal daytime use and to ensure the comfort and health of your baby the nappy should be changed regularly. Ensure you have everything to hand before every nappy change. Gently remove your baby's soiled nappy. Delicately wipe your baby clean with a wipe or cotton wool before putting on a fresh nappy. Remember that keeping a dry nappy on your baby will keep them comfortable and help prevent nappy rash. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table or put a change mat on a raised surface to change your baby. Even newborns can roll off and hurt themselves. Always dispose of your nappy responsibly by placing it in a nappy bag and disposing of it with normal household waste. Never flush nappies down the toilet.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
Net Contents

40 x Nappies

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

25 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

we tried these on our 6 year old who has accident

3 stars

we tried these on our 6 year old who has accidents both day and night ,after about 2 hours found his boxers were wet . we put boxers on him to make him feel like big boy massive mistake buying these. the nappy leaked after only two hours, when i came to change his nappy, i found he had pooped and some of it leaked along with some of the wee. would by again if in tescos and it was an emergency.

Great nappies

5 stars

Great nappies

Good enough

4 stars

Each to their own opinion but these are good enough. I always order one or two packs of each size and one pack of pampers and just the same when sometimes poo leaks from pampers same with these occasionally so they do the job and fit just fine.

They so good they don't leak and easy fit

5 stars

They so good they don't leak and easy fit

Design has changed!

2 stars

They've taken the stretchy tabs off these nappies for some reason, so they no longer fit my toddler - not as comfy as they used to be!

Recent change in size NOT GOOD

1 stars

The recent change in the sizing of these nappies have been so bad me an my three sister have had to change brand due to this. They are so small fitting now even if you go a size up then they are to long in the body but still to short at the sides.

Not great

1 stars

Didn’t last the 12 hours over night and the inside of the diaper was coming out after just being worn for a few hours.

Rebranded and reduced the quality.

1 stars

These used to be brilliant with a super stretchy side tab and very absorbant. Since the rebrand the side tabs are almost half the size of the previous Tesco loves baby and when they first brought out fred and flo nappies! Also they do not keep the moisture away from your babies skin, they are physically wet to touch and leave your babies bum wet until changed -regardless how little urine has been passed and how frequently you change the nappy! I will be returning my 3 recently purchased packs for a full refund. Disappointing since my 2.5yr old has been in Tesco nappies since born.

The amazing shrinking nappy

1 stars

You've made these nappies smaller and now they don't fit my baby. I've compared them with nappies from an older pack and they are a couple of inches shorter on each side of the waistband. An unpleasant ploy to make parents buy the (more expensive) next size up or inconsistency and incompetence?

Do not waste your money!!

1 stars

Doesn't even deserve 1 star! Absolutely horrendous nappies. I used Tesco nappies when my daughter was a baby and they were great, got these last week and I was having to change her every hour! They hardly hold anything and they leak straight through. Do not waste your money!

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

