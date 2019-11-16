Fred & Flo Ultradry Size 5 40 Pack

we tried these on our 6 year old who has accident
we tried these on our 6 year old who has accidents both day and night ,after about 2 hours found his boxers were wet . we put boxers on him to make him feel like big boy massive mistake buying these. the nappy leaked after only two hours, when i came to change his nappy, i found he had pooped and some of it leaked along with some of the wee. would by again if in tescos and it was an emergency.
Great nappies
Great nappies
Good enough
Each to their own opinion but these are good enough. I always order one or two packs of each size and one pack of pampers and just the same when sometimes poo leaks from pampers same with these occasionally so they do the job and fit just fine.
They so good they don't leak and easy fit
They so good they don't leak and easy fit
Design has changed!
They've taken the stretchy tabs off these nappies for some reason, so they no longer fit my toddler - not as comfy as they used to be!
Recent change in size NOT GOOD
The recent change in the sizing of these nappies have been so bad me an my three sister have had to change brand due to this. They are so small fitting now even if you go a size up then they are to long in the body but still to short at the sides.
Not great
Didn’t last the 12 hours over night and the inside of the diaper was coming out after just being worn for a few hours.
Rebranded and reduced the quality.
These used to be brilliant with a super stretchy side tab and very absorbant. Since the rebrand the side tabs are almost half the size of the previous Tesco loves baby and when they first brought out fred and flo nappies! Also they do not keep the moisture away from your babies skin, they are physically wet to touch and leave your babies bum wet until changed -regardless how little urine has been passed and how frequently you change the nappy! I will be returning my 3 recently purchased packs for a full refund. Disappointing since my 2.5yr old has been in Tesco nappies since born.
The amazing shrinking nappy
You've made these nappies smaller and now they don't fit my baby. I've compared them with nappies from an older pack and they are a couple of inches shorter on each side of the waistband. An unpleasant ploy to make parents buy the (more expensive) next size up or inconsistency and incompetence?
Do not waste your money!!
Doesn't even deserve 1 star! Absolutely horrendous nappies. I used Tesco nappies when my daughter was a baby and they were great, got these last week and I was having to change her every hour! They hardly hold anything and they leak straight through. Do not waste your money!