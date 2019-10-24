By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Xprt. Satin Sensitive Mini Wax Strips 20 Pack

1(3)Write a review
Xprt. Satin Sensitive Mini Wax Strips 20 Pack
£ 3.50
£0.18/each

Product Description

  • Sensitive Mini Wax Strips
  • Xpert Satin Sensitive Mini Wax Strips have been designed to provide a convenient and easy way to ensure long-lasting hair removal.
  • Pre-coated and ready to use.
  • Perfect for use on face and bikini line.
  • Specially designed for sensitive skin, with aloe vera and cotton seed oil.
  • Leave your skin hair free for up to 4 weeks.
  • Enriched with sweet almond oil, the finishing wipes remove any traces of wax residue and leave your skin feeling soft and smooth.
  • This product has not been tested on animals. We found research into alternatives.
  • With aloe vera and cotton seed oil
  • Ready to use
  • Effective on short hair
  • Hair free for up to 4 weeks
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wax Strips: Glyceryl Rosinate, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Cera Alba, Parfum, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Tocopheryl Acetate, Limonene, Gossypium Herbaceum Seed Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, CI 47000, CI 61565, Finishing Wipes: Paraffinum Liquidum, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Parfum, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use Xprt Satin ready to use mini wax strips can be used on the bikini line and areas of the face such as upper lip, chin and centre brow. Not suitable for use on the breast, perianal or genital areas.
  • If using this product for the first time or on a new body part, always test your skin reaction by applying the wax to a small part of the area, you wish to treat first, following the directions for use, including the use of finishing wipe. If after 24 hours there is no adverse reaction continue use.
  • Do not use within 24 hours after sun exposure or immediately after bathing.
  • Do not expose waxed skin to the sun within 24 hours.
  • Do not use deodorants or any other alcohol-based product in the waxed areas within 24 hours.
  • Read leaflet inside for full instructions before use.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Keep out of the reach of children.
  • Do not use on varicose veins, moles, broken, irritated, sunburnt skin or skin which has suffered any adverse reaction to waxes in the past.
  • Before using this product, consult a dermatologist if you are undergoing treatment that may affect the skin or if you think that you may have an undiagnosed dermatological problem.
  • Waxing is not suitable for the elderly, diabetics, people with circulatory problems or people taking oral retinoids.
  • Waxing is suitable for pregnant women, but may cause bruising.
  • Do not swallow. In case of ingestion, consult a doctor immediately and show outer pack and leaflet.
  • Retain the outer packaging and leaflet for future reference.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

20 x Wax Strips

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning Keep out of the reach of children. Do not use on varicose veins, moles, broken, irritated, sunburnt skin or skin which has suffered any adverse reaction to waxes in the past. Before using this product, consult a dermatologist if you are undergoing treatment that may affect the skin or if you think that you may have an undiagnosed dermatological problem. Waxing is not suitable for the elderly, diabetics, people with circulatory problems or people taking oral retinoids. Waxing is suitable for pregnant women, but may cause bruising. Do not swallow. In case of ingestion, consult a doctor immediately and show outer pack and leaflet. Retain the outer packaging and leaflet for future reference.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Worst wax strips ever, avoid!

1 stars

I bought these for underarm use and they were terrible. The paper strips are too thin to withstand the pull needed to strip the hair, they tear leaving behind chunks of strip, far too much wax and unremoved hair. I spent so much time picking at little bits of ripped strips and attempting to remove big patches of wax left behind, that my underarms were left red raw. This never happens with other brands.

Ew

1 stars

Having to write the review on the mini version since they don’t even list the “tesco exclusive product” on their website. Presuming the mini wax strips are the same terrible formula though considering the strips barely removed one hair and the wax just stuck to my skin. On top of that, you can’t even get it off with water or scrubbing it with a flannel and absolutely every piece of fabric keeps sticking to me. Thankyou so much for the red dots under my skin and for the rage caused as a result of having blue wax stuck to my body, much appreciated. Unless you want to suffer the anger of this situation yourself, I wouldn’t give them a go.

Disappointing

1 stars

Unfortunately, they simply don't work. They're too gooey to grip anything and didn't remove a single hair. Such a shame as they're a great price.

Usually bought next

Xprt. Satin Sensitive Wax Strips 20 Pack

£ 3.50
£0.18/each

Veet Facial Wax Strips Sensitive 20'S

£ 6.50
£0.33/each

Veet Sensitive Hair Removal Cream 100Ml

£ 4.50
£4.50/100ml

Gillette Simply Venus 2 Blade Disposable Razors 4 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.50/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here