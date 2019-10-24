Xprt. Satin Sensitive Mini Wax Strips 20 Pack

Worst wax strips ever, avoid!
I bought these for underarm use and they were terrible. The paper strips are too thin to withstand the pull needed to strip the hair, they tear leaving behind chunks of strip, far too much wax and unremoved hair. I spent so much time picking at little bits of ripped strips and attempting to remove big patches of wax left behind, that my underarms were left red raw. This never happens with other brands.
Ew
Having to write the review on the mini version since they don’t even list the “tesco exclusive product” on their website. Presuming the mini wax strips are the same terrible formula though considering the strips barely removed one hair and the wax just stuck to my skin. On top of that, you can’t even get it off with water or scrubbing it with a flannel and absolutely every piece of fabric keeps sticking to me. Thankyou so much for the red dots under my skin and for the rage caused as a result of having blue wax stuck to my body, much appreciated. Unless you want to suffer the anger of this situation yourself, I wouldn’t give them a go.
Disappointing
Unfortunately, they simply don't work. They're too gooey to grip anything and didn't remove a single hair. Such a shame as they're a great price.