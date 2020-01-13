By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Xprt. Satin Sensitive Wax Strips 20 Pack

£ 3.50
£0.18/each

Product Description

  • Sensitive Wax Strips
  • Xpert Satin Sensitive Wax Strips have been designed to provide a convenient and easy way to ensure long-lasting hair removal.
  • Pre-coated and ready to use.
  • Perfect for use on legs, body and underarms.
  • Specially designed for sensitive skin, with aloe vera and cotton seed oil.
  • Leave your skin hair free for up to 4 weeks.
  • Enriched with sweet almond oil, the finishing wipes remove any traces of wax residue and leave your skin feeling soft and smooth.
  • This product has not been tested on animals. We found research into alternatives.
  • With aloe vera and cotton seed oil
  • Ready to use
  • Effective on short hair
  • Hair free for up to 4 weeks
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wax Strips: Glyceryl Rosinate, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Cera Alba, Parfum, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Tocopheryl Acetate, Limonene, Gossypium Herbaceum Seed Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, CI 47000, CI 61565, Finishing Wipes: Paraffinum Liquidum, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Parfum, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use Xprt Satin ready to use wax strips can be used on large areas of skin such as legs, arm or chest. For smaller areas use Xprt Satin mini wax strips. Not suitable for use on the breast, perianal or genital areas.
  • If using this product for the first time or on a new body part, always test your skin reaction by applying the wax to a small part of the area you wish to treat first, following the directions for use, including the use of finishing wipe. If after 24 hours there is no adverse reaction continue use.
  • Do not use within 24 hours after sun exposure or immediately after bathing.
  • Do not expose waxed skin to the sun within 24 hours.
  • Do not use deodorants or any other alcohol-based product in the waxed areas within 24 hours.
  • Read leaflet inside for full instructions before use.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Keep out of the reach of children.
  • Do not use on varicose veins, moles, broken, irritated, sunburnt skin or skin which has suffered any adverse reaction to waxes in the past.
  • Before using this product, consult a dermatologist if you are undergoing treatment that may affect the skin or if you think that you may have an undiagnosed dermatological problem. Waxing is not suitable for the elderly, diabetics, people with circulatory problems or people taking oral retinoids.
  • Waxing is suitable for pregnant women, but may cause bruising.
  • Do not swallow. In case of ingestion, consult a doctor immediately and show outer pack and leaflet.
  • Retain the outer packaging and leaflet for future reference.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

20 x Wax Strips

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning Keep out of the reach of children. Do not use on varicose veins, moles, broken, irritated, sunburnt skin or skin which has suffered any adverse reaction to waxes in the past. Before using this product, consult a dermatologist if you are undergoing treatment that may affect the skin or if you think that you may have an undiagnosed dermatological problem. Waxing is not suitable for the elderly, diabetics, people with circulatory problems or people taking oral retinoids. Waxing is suitable for pregnant women, but may cause bruising. Do not swallow. In case of ingestion, consult a doctor immediately and show outer pack and leaflet. Retain the outer packaging and leaflet for future reference.

Complete waste of money. The strips leave more hai

2 stars

Complete waste of money. The strips leave more hair than they remove. The smell is not particularly pleasant. The only positive, and the reason for 2 stars, is that the strips are shaped to be easy to hold using either end. Compared to the branded version available, don’t waste your money on these.

