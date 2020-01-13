Xprt. Satin Sensitive Wax Strips 20 Pack

View more safety information
Warning Keep out of the reach of children. Do not use on varicose veins, moles, broken, irritated, sunburnt skin or skin which has suffered any adverse reaction to waxes in the past. Before using this product, consult a dermatologist if you are undergoing treatment that may affect the skin or if you think that you may have an undiagnosed dermatological problem. Waxing is not suitable for the elderly, diabetics, people with circulatory problems or people taking oral retinoids. Waxing is suitable for pregnant women, but may cause bruising. Do not swallow. In case of ingestion, consult a doctor immediately and show outer pack and leaflet. Retain the outer packaging and leaflet for future reference.