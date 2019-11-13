Finest Meal Deal Chicken In Prosecco Sauce 400G

Very unhappy with quality of chicken, almost like
Very unhappy with quality of chicken, almost like toffu!! Sauce was Lovely tho
My first experience of a Tesco finest meal deal
Having not much time to cook, I noticed the meal deal offers and thought I'd give this a try and wasn't disappointed, the chicken was very tender and I found the mushroom sauce to be really tasty. Don't know how they manage to provide all of this for just a tenner, not being a wine drinker I'll save that part for Christmas
Good for a dinner party (hide the container).
Lovely, super sauce, one of my favourites in the meal deal range. Couldn't make it better myself from scratch.
Revolting.
Bought this for ease, as eating on my own tonight. It was without doubt one of the most unpleasant things I have ever eaten. The chicken itself was a bit chewy, but edible. The sauce looked like dishwater and tasted revolting. Having poured it over my plate, the rest of the food was rendered inedible. Truly disgusting.
I want to order this but can it be frozen?
No information regarding whether it can be frozen or not
Slimy grey sludge sorry Tesco’s
I’m sorry as I hate to be negative and never am but this is awful. The Prosecco makes the chicken slimy and tastes off. It looks like slimy, grey, sludge
Bland, spongy chicken in a creamy slop.
Very unimpressed with this one, far from Tesco’s finest. I bought this for a quick and easy meal this weekend and served the chicken with green beans. The chicken whilst moist was gelatinous and spongy (almost tasting frozen). The sauce lacked any depth of flavour, was heavily under seasoned and had a floury consistency. Very few mushrooms as well which was a shame Honestly you are far better off making this one yourself. On the rare occasion I buy Tesco’s ready meals, I usually really like them, but you can get far more for your money buying practically anything else.
My wife who is selective, stated that she really enjoyed the main, and side and desert were superb
Delicious
Delicous restaurant quality
Tasteless main course.
Extremely bland dish: white slab of chicken with equally white - and very thin - sauce. Quite tasteless. First really disappointing Main we have had in the Finest Meal Deal Range. Never to be repeated.