By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Finest Meal Deal Chicken In Prosecco Sauce 400G

3(10)Write a review
Finest Meal Deal Chicken In Prosecco Sauce 400G
£ 6.00
£1.50/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1028kJ 245kcal
    12%
  • Fat10.9g
    16%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 568kJ / 135kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast in a prosecco sauce topped with roasted sliced chestnut mushrooms and white mushrooms.
  • Tender British chicken breast in a rich, creamy sauce with roasted mushrooms. It's the sauce that truly makes this dish. We have combined splashes of crisp Spanish white wine and soft prosecco to give it a light creaminess, perfect with succulent chicken and full flavoured roasted mushrooms.
  • Tender British chicken breast in a rich, creamy sauce with roasted mushrooms. It's the sauce that truly makes this dish. We have combined splashes of crisp Spanish white wine and soft prosecco to give it a light creaminess, perfect with succulent chicken and full flavoured roasted mushrooms.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (51%), Single Cream (Milk), Water, Roasted Mushrooms (6%), Onion, Prosecco (4%), White Wine, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Salt, Chicken Extract, Sugar, Thyme, Black Pepper, Garlic Purée, Chicken Fat, Onion Concentrate, Parsley.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: FROM CHILLED 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml1/2 a pack (181g)
Energy568kJ / 135kcal1028kJ / 245kcal
Fat6.0g10.9g
Saturates2.1g3.7g
Carbohydrate2.3g4.2g
Sugars1.0g1.8g
Fibre0.6g1.1g
Protein17.7g32.0g
Salt0.4g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 362g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Very unhappy with quality of chicken, almost like

1 stars

Very unhappy with quality of chicken, almost like toffu!! Sauce was Lovely tho

My first experience of a Tesco finest meal deal

5 stars

Having not much time to cook, I noticed the meal deal offers and thought I'd give this a try and wasn't disappointed, the chicken was very tender and I found the mushroom sauce to be really tasty. Don't know how they manage to provide all of this for just a tenner, not being a wine drinker I'll save that part for Christmas

Good for a dinner party (hide the container).

5 stars

Lovely, super sauce, one of my favourites in the meal deal range. Couldn't make it better myself from scratch.

Revolting.

1 stars

Bought this for ease, as eating on my own tonight. It was without doubt one of the most unpleasant things I have ever eaten. The chicken itself was a bit chewy, but edible. The sauce looked like dishwater and tasted revolting. Having poured it over my plate, the rest of the food was rendered inedible. Truly disgusting.

I want to order this but can it be frozen?

5 stars

No information regarding whether it can be frozen or not

Slimy grey sludge sorry Tesco’s

1 stars

I’m sorry as I hate to be negative and never am but this is awful. The Prosecco makes the chicken slimy and tastes off. It looks like slimy, grey, sludge

Bland, spongy chicken in a creamy slop.

1 stars

Very unimpressed with this one, far from Tesco’s finest. I bought this for a quick and easy meal this weekend and served the chicken with green beans. The chicken whilst moist was gelatinous and spongy (almost tasting frozen). The sauce lacked any depth of flavour, was heavily under seasoned and had a floury consistency. Very few mushrooms as well which was a shame Honestly you are far better off making this one yourself. On the rare occasion I buy Tesco’s ready meals, I usually really like them, but you can get far more for your money buying practically anything else.

My wife who is selective, stated that she really e

5 stars

My wife who is selective, stated that she really enjoyed the main, and side and desert were superb

Delicious

5 stars

Delicous restaurant quality

Tasteless main course.

2 stars

Extremely bland dish: white slab of chicken with equally white - and very thin - sauce. Quite tasteless. First really disappointing Main we have had in the Finest Meal Deal Range. Never to be repeated.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest 2 Sicilian Lemon Cheesecakes 180G

£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 400G

£ 2.60
£6.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest 8 Swiss Chocolate Profiteroles 161 G

£ 3.00
£1.87/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Chunky Chips With Sea Salt 450G

£ 2.60
£5.78/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here