Finest Portobello Mushroom Stroganoff 400G

1.5(9)Write a review
Finest Portobello Mushroom Stroganoff 400G
  • Energy859kJ 207kcal
    10%
  • Fat14.9g
    21%
  • Saturates5.7g
    29%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 524kJ / 126kcal

Product Description

  • Mushrooms in a cream and brandy sauce topped with Portobello mushrooms and smoked paprika.
  • Flame seared mushrooms in a rich brandy and cream sauce, finished with a sprinkling of smoky paprika. We've given classic stroganoff a vegetarian twist with flame seared, herb coated portobello mushrooms. Their full flavour works perfectly with the creamy sauce, seasoned with paprika and a hint of porcini mushrooms. A final sprinkling of paprika enhances the smoky notes.
  Flame seared mushrooms in a rich brandy and cream sauce, finished with a sprinkling of smoky paprika. We've given classic stroganoff a vegetarian twist with flame seared, herb coated portobello mushrooms. Their full flavour works perfectly with the creamy sauce, seasoned with paprika and a hint of porcini mushrooms. A final sprinkling of paprika enhances the smoky notes.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Portobello Mushrooms (35%), Mushroom, Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Onion, Tomato Purée, Brandy, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Parsley, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Salt, Thyme, Rosemary, Smoked Paprika, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Carrot, Black Mustard Seed, Ground Black Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Bay Leaf, Black Peppercorns.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Remove film lid and heat for a further 5-10 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (164g**)
Energy524kJ / 126kcal859kJ / 207kcal
Fat9.1g14.9g
Saturates3.5g5.7g
Carbohydrate6.1g10.1g
Sugars2.7g4.4g
Fibre2.2g3.6g
Protein3.9g6.4g
Salt0.5g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 328g.--

9 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very very poor and not a meal

1 stars

Truly terrible, it’s only sauce when there should be rice as well, and it’s only enough for one, Tesco should be ashamed of themselves for selling this, it’s not a meal in any way. DO NOT BUY

STROGAN (VERY) OFF.

1 stars

Stroganoff is supposed to have rice or potatoes with it this is just a couple of mushrooms in a sauce with a few bits of mushroom thrown in. It's supposed to be for two people, that's 1 mushroom each & some sauce. On the good side the sauce is good, but, come on Tesco, this needs removing or vastly sorting out.

The mushrooms had not been washed properly. They w

1 stars

The mushrooms had not been washed properly. They were GRITTY. Disgusting.

Not a main course

1 stars

This used to come with potatoes or rice or pastry. Now it's just a sauce and I could easily make a better one. Poor effort

Bland

1 stars

Come on this is a rubbish deal for a luxury meal deal item - a few mushrooms in a not very good sauce :( Improve the veggie meal deal offerings - where have the pies/ tarts gone?

Bring back the sweet potato filo pie!

1 stars

This is not a luxury item. The other options are chicken, pork belly, steak - and then vegetarians get a mushroom casserole? Really pathetic. And for the same price as the other much more substantial meals, outrageous. It’s like the saddest midweek meal you can imagine, not a treat to get for the weekend. Bring back the filo sweet potato pie! That was a much better vegetarian option, something a bit different, tasted delicious and was something to look forward to as a treat.

Very disappointing

2 stars

We had this as the only vegetarian main course in the meal deal, it was very poor in comparison to the size and quality of the meat mains and not especially tasty. Would not buy again, nor the meal deal until something more interesting offered as the vegetarian option.

Awful!

2 stars

I didn't like this - it didn't taste of much, apart from the sauce was overpowering! The title was very incongruous, a stronghold says to me that it is made using five-year no rice!

Too salty, this one isn't for me!

2 stars

You get a good amount of product with a generous amount of meaty mushrooms but it's way too salty which gives it a peculiar taste that just doesn't say 'stroganoff' at all to me. I was unable to finish my portion and I'm a huge fan of mushroom stroganoff normally.

