Finest Portobello Mushroom Stroganoff 400G

Very very poor and not a meal
Truly terrible, it’s only sauce when there should be rice as well, and it’s only enough for one, Tesco should be ashamed of themselves for selling this, it’s not a meal in any way. DO NOT BUY
STROGAN (VERY) OFF.
Stroganoff is supposed to have rice or potatoes with it this is just a couple of mushrooms in a sauce with a few bits of mushroom thrown in. It's supposed to be for two people, that's 1 mushroom each & some sauce. On the good side the sauce is good, but, come on Tesco, this needs removing or vastly sorting out.
The mushrooms had not been washed properly. They w
The mushrooms had not been washed properly. They were GRITTY. Disgusting.
Not a main course
This used to come with potatoes or rice or pastry. Now it's just a sauce and I could easily make a better one. Poor effort
Bland
Come on this is a rubbish deal for a luxury meal deal item - a few mushrooms in a not very good sauce :( Improve the veggie meal deal offerings - where have the pies/ tarts gone?
Bring back the sweet potato filo pie!
This is not a luxury item. The other options are chicken, pork belly, steak - and then vegetarians get a mushroom casserole? Really pathetic. And for the same price as the other much more substantial meals, outrageous. It’s like the saddest midweek meal you can imagine, not a treat to get for the weekend. Bring back the filo sweet potato pie! That was a much better vegetarian option, something a bit different, tasted delicious and was something to look forward to as a treat.
Very disappointing
We had this as the only vegetarian main course in the meal deal, it was very poor in comparison to the size and quality of the meat mains and not especially tasty. Would not buy again, nor the meal deal until something more interesting offered as the vegetarian option.
Awful!
I didn't like this - it didn't taste of much, apart from the sauce was overpowering! The title was very incongruous, a stronghold says to me that it is made using five-year no rice!
Too salty, this one isn't for me!
You get a good amount of product with a generous amount of meaty mushrooms but it's way too salty which gives it a peculiar taste that just doesn't say 'stroganoff' at all to me. I was unable to finish my portion and I'm a huge fan of mushroom stroganoff normally.