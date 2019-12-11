By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heinz Soup Of The Day Cauliflower Onion & Potato 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Heinz Soup Of The Day Cauliflower Onion & Potato 400G
£ 1.40
£0.35/100g
Per 1/2 carton (200g)
  • Energy316kJ 76kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 158kJ

Product Description

  • Cauliflower Soup with Onion, Potato & Black Pepper.
  • Our recipes are made from natural ingredients which are carefully combined and gently simmered to let their flavours shine through.
  • We then seal them into our cartons. No need for any artificial preservatives, colours or flavours.
  • Enjoy delicious Soup of the Day, wherever, whenever you want it.
  • In 1/2 a carton when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
  • MADE FROM NATURAL INGREDIENTS.
  • No Artificial FLAVOURS, PRESERVATIVES OR COLOURS.
  • GLUTEN FREE.
  • Good to know.
  • No added sugar.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • 1 of your 5 a day.
  • Pack size: 400g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cauliflower (24%), Onion (10%), Potatoes (7%), Celeriac, Cornflour, Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Garlic, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Nutmeg, Cracked Black Pepper, Spice

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Milk
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store any unused soup in the fridge and use within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: DO NOT MICROWAVE IN CARTON.
IMPORTANT: FOR MICROWAVING, EMPTY CONTENTS INTO A MICROWAVEABLE BOWL.
CARTON IS NOT MICROWAVEABLE.
Check that soup is hot before serving and enjoy!

Hob
Instructions: Hob: Empty the soup into a pan and stir gently while heating. Do not boil.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake carton before opening.

Number of uses

Servings per carton - 2

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • UK Careline 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • www.heinz.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 carton%RI*
Energy 158kJ316kJ
-38kcal76kcal4%
Fat 1.6g3.2g5%
- of which saturates 0.9g1.8g9%
Carbohydrate 4.4g8.8g3%
- of which sugars†1.0g2.0g2%
Fibre 1.0g2.0g
Protein 1.4g2.8g6%
Salt 0.5g1.0g17%
†Contains naturally occurring sugars---
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Heinz Soup Of The Day Chicken & Parsnip 400G

£ 1.40
£0.35/100g

Heinz Soup Of The Day Potato & Leek Soup 400G

£ 1.40
£0.35/100g

Heinz Soup Of The Day Green Garden Vegetable Soup 400G

£ 1.40
£0.35/100g

Heinz Potato & Leek Soup 400G

£ 0.95
£0.24/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here