Heinz Soup Of The Day Cauliflower Onion & Potato 400G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 158kJ
Product Description
- Cauliflower Soup with Onion, Potato & Black Pepper.
- Our recipes are made from natural ingredients which are carefully combined and gently simmered to let their flavours shine through.
- We then seal them into our cartons. No need for any artificial preservatives, colours or flavours.
- Enjoy delicious Soup of the Day, wherever, whenever you want it.
- In 1/2 a carton when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
- MADE FROM NATURAL INGREDIENTS.
- No Artificial FLAVOURS, PRESERVATIVES OR COLOURS.
- GLUTEN FREE.
- Good to know.
- No added sugar.
- Suitable for vegetarians.
- 1 of your 5 a day.
- Pack size: 400g
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Cauliflower (24%), Onion (10%), Potatoes (7%), Celeriac, Cornflour, Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Garlic, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Nutmeg, Cracked Black Pepper, Spice
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Milk
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store any unused soup in the fridge and use within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: DO NOT MICROWAVE IN CARTON.
IMPORTANT: FOR MICROWAVING, EMPTY CONTENTS INTO A MICROWAVEABLE BOWL.
CARTON IS NOT MICROWAVEABLE.
Check that soup is hot before serving and enjoy!
Hob
Instructions: Hob: Empty the soup into a pan and stir gently while heating. Do not boil.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake carton before opening.
Number of uses
Servings per carton - 2
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
Return to
- UK Careline 0800 5285757
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- www.heinz.co.uk
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 carton
|%RI*
|Energy
|158kJ
|316kJ
|-
|38kcal
|76kcal
|4%
|Fat
|1.6g
|3.2g
|5%
|- of which saturates
|0.9g
|1.8g
|9%
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|8.8g
|3%
|- of which sugars†
|1.0g
|2.0g
|2%
|Fibre
|1.0g
|2.0g
|Protein
|1.4g
|2.8g
|6%
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.0g
|17%
|†Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|-
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
