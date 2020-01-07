By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ape Coconut Bite Chocolate 26G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.50
£5.77/100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate coconut bites.
  • Snack better…
  • We are proudly
  • Carbon Neutral
  • 1% for the Planet®
  • Let's be pri-mates...
  • #nomonkeybusiness
  • We've cut the monkey business, making snacks with only the best plant based ingredients and tastiest natural flavours, so you can snack happy.
  • These Bites are just a few simple ingredients baked into a satisfying sweet treat. No cheeky additives, just cool coconutty crunchiness!
  • Great taste 2019
  • Plant based, big taste
  • No monkey business
  • No refined sugar
  • Light, crunchy & delicious
  • Nothing artificial
  • High in fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 26G
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Coconut, Coconut Nectar, Tapioca Starch, Cocoa Powder, Rock Salt

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, munch immediately!

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Name and address

  • Nurture Brands Ltd,
  • 61 Grosvenor Street,
  • London,
  • W1K 3JE.

Return to

  • Nurture Brands Ltd,
  • 61 Grosvenor Street,
  • London,
  • W1K 3JE.
  • apesnacks.com
  • oohoohahah@apesnacks.com

Net Contents

26g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 26g Bag
Energy 2640kJ 686kJ
-631kcal164kcal
Fat 48g12g
of which saturates 42g11g
Carbohydrate 43g11g
of which sugars*19g5.0g
Fibre 14g3.7g
Protein 6.5g1.7g
Salt 0.76g0.20g
*Contains naturally occurring sugars--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Healthier Choc Snack

5 stars

Healthier snack that gives you a that choc hit without the guilt

