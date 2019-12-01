By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Extracts Tropical Conditioner 500Ml

Write a review
£ 0.80
£0.16/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Extracts tropical conditioner
  • All Hair Types
  • An exotic conditioner with natural mango extract and Pro-Vitamin B5. Designed to detangle and smooth, leaving your hair feeling soft and smelling great. Suitable for all hair types and everyday use.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Dimethicone, Citric Acid, Parfum, Ceteareth-20, Glyceryl Stearate Se, Sodium Benzoate, Lactic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Panthenol, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Benzophenone-4, Glycerin, CI 15510, Mangifera Indica Fruit Extract, Sodium Hydroxide.

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight

Produce of

Made in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • After shampooing, apply conditioner and massage through hair. Rinse thoroughly. Use with Tesco Extracts Tropical Shampoo. Once opened use within 12 months

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500 ml e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

IF YOU'RE FOLLOWING THE CURLY GIRL METHOD, BEWARE.

3 stars

Posting this, as from the packaging, the product looks identical to the old formulation. This conditioner has always been a great go-to for co-washing for those of us following the Curly Girl Method (CGM), as were the other scents in the Extracts conditioner range. However, whilst it probably is still fine if you are not following the CGM, the addition of dimethicone to the new formula (which is a silicone), means that it is no longer CGM friendly. Such a shame, as it was brilliant.

