Tesco Extracts Tropical Conditioner 500Ml

IF YOU'RE FOLLOWING THE CURLY GIRL METHOD, BEWARE.
Posting this, as from the packaging, the product looks identical to the old formulation. This conditioner has always been a great go-to for co-washing for those of us following the Curly Girl Method (CGM), as were the other scents in the Extracts conditioner range. However, whilst it probably is still fine if you are not following the CGM, the addition of dimethicone to the new formula (which is a silicone), means that it is no longer CGM friendly. Such a shame, as it was brilliant.