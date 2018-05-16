Tesco Extracts Tropical Shampoo 500Ml

Product Description
- Tesco Extracts tropical shampoo
- Tesco Extracts exotic shampoo has natural mango extract and Pro Vitamin B5. Designed to cleanse and moisturise, leaving your hair feeling refreshed and smelling great. Suitable for all hair types and everyday use.
- All Hair Types
- An exotic shampoo with natural mango extract and Pro-Vitamin B5. Designed to cleanse and moisturise, leaving your hair feeling refreshed and smelling great. Suitable for all hair types and everyday use.
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Hexylene Glycol, Parfum, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Benzophenone-4, Panthenol, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Polyquaternium-7, Mangifera Indica Fruit Extract, Sodium Hydroxide, CI 15510.
Storage
Do not store in direct sunlight
Produce of
Made in United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Apply shampoo to wet hair, massage into a lather and rinse thoroughly. Repeat if required. Use with Tesco Extracts Tropical Conditioner. Once opened use within 12 months
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500 ml e
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020