Fred & Flo Ultradry Size 6 30 Pack

Product Description

  • Ultra Dry Nappies Size 6 30 pack.
  • "Why is it..."
  • I said to Fred, "that your face is turning red?"
  • Fred did a little knowing face, now it's off the changing space!
  • Fred & Flo Ultra Dry Nappies
  • Absorbent protection Up to 12 hours absorbent protection Helps lock away wetness Dermatologically tested
  • "Why is it… I said to Fred, That your face is turning red?" Fred did a little knowing face, now it's off to the changing space! Up to 12 Hours absorbent protection, cosy nights all round. Helps lock away wetness. Helps keep the wee away from me. Tri- hook fastening. Even when I wriggle, it keeps my nappy where it should be! Fit guide shows when I'm ready for the next size up. FOP: Dermatologically Tested BOP: Dermatologically Tested Gentle against skin
  • 0, 1, 2 - newborn - cottony soft
  • 3, 4, 4+ extra absorbent, 5, 5+ extra absorbent, 6, 6+ extra absorbent - ultra dry - absorbent protection
  • Super fit, 4/4+, 5/5+, 6/6+ - cottony soft and absorbing channels
  • Easy fit pants - active days or cosy nights
  • Up to 12 hours absorbent protection, cosy nights all round
  • Helps lock away wetness
  • Dermatologically tested, gentle against skin

Information

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Care instructions
  • Under normal daytime use and to ensure the comfort and health of your baby the nappy should be changed regularly. Ensure you have everything to hand before every nappy change. Gently remove your baby's soiled nappy. Delicately wipe your baby clean with a wipe or cotton wool before putting on a fresh nappy. Remember that keeping a dry nappy on your baby will keep them comfortable and help prevent nappy rash. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table or put a change mat on a raised surface to change your baby. Even newborns can roll off and hurt themselves. Always dispose of your nappy responsibly by placing it in a nappy bag and disposing of it with normal household waste. Never flush nappies down the toilet.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
Net Contents

30 x Nappies

Safety information

View more safety information

17 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Avoid! Used to be better

1 stars

Used to love Tesco nappies but when they changed the branding they also changed the nappy. Come up much smaller, no stretch on velcro tabs anymore and don't hold as much moisture so keep leaking at night. Go back to previous design Tesco!

work for us, no leaks, no complaints

5 stars

my son refers to these as the bedtime bee nappies, despite all the bad reviews, i have never had a problem with them, in fact they are the only brand i will trust having had so many bad experiences with other supermarket brands. They fit great around the legs and waist and have not had one leaky nappy yet.

Very good product. Been using it Worth every penn

5 stars

Very good product. Been using it Worth every penny

Around the point where Tesco changed their brandin

1 stars

Around the point where Tesco changed their branding to Fred and Flo, their nappies suddenly shrunk. We finished a pack of size 6 nappies with the previous packaging- absolutely fine, at the next nappy change we used the new style- they don’t fit. We thought perhaps we got a bad batch, but the next pack was the same. There is no elasticity at the sides, they pop open, and the tabs are no longer as secure as the were previously. Buy a better brand- these are a waste of money.

USELESS

1 stars

Absolutely terrible now they have lost the stretchy tabs. No longer fit my son and leak like a sieve. Avoid at all costs. The whole product has changed and no warnings of the change so wasted my money buying what I thought was a good product like previously to find out they are smaller and are actually no good anymore. On the plus side I'll find another leading supermarket to buy from and do my weekly shopping.

No elasticated waistband

1 stars

These nappies were good but they've reduced the elastic around the waist band, making them too small. I can barely secure the nappy now. I will be looking for another brand.

Bring back the old nappies!

1 stars

Unfortunately since Tesco changed over to Fred and Flo their nappies are atrocious. Quality is poor, they leak a lot (never happened with their old nappies) and the sticky doesn't stay stuck so the whole nappy comes undone. 1/10 would not buy again. Bring back the old nappies Tesco!

Won’t be buying Tesco nappies anymore!

1 stars

For the last 2+ years I have been using Tesco nappies and I really couldn’t fault them. Since Tesco’s have changed to ‘Fred and Flo’ my daughter’s nappies have been constantly leaking and she’s been soaked through. I won’t be buying these again and have resorted to buying nappies from a different supermarket. From going on several ‘mummy forums’ it seems that the majority of people have the same opinion as me. Such a shame!

Leaky! Bring back Tesco Loves Baby

1 stars

Incredibly disappointed in this new range of nappies. Thin, less absorbent, they feel cheap and they leak terribly. Sadly we will be switching to a different brand from now on...bring back Tesco Loves Baby!

Rubbish bring old ones back

1 stars

Rubbish they are really thin and leaked all the time even when nappy wasn't full... The old tesco love baby ones were amazing I wouldn't buy nappys anywhere else but I have to now!! Shouldn't have changed them bring back the old ones!!!

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

