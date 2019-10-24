Fred & Flo Ultradry Size 6 30 Pack

Avoid! Used to be better
Used to love Tesco nappies but when they changed the branding they also changed the nappy. Come up much smaller, no stretch on velcro tabs anymore and don't hold as much moisture so keep leaking at night. Go back to previous design Tesco!
work for us, no leaks, no complaints
my son refers to these as the bedtime bee nappies, despite all the bad reviews, i have never had a problem with them, in fact they are the only brand i will trust having had so many bad experiences with other supermarket brands. They fit great around the legs and waist and have not had one leaky nappy yet.
Very good product. Been using it Worth every penn
Very good product. Been using it Worth every penny
Around the point where Tesco changed their brandin
Around the point where Tesco changed their branding to Fred and Flo, their nappies suddenly shrunk. We finished a pack of size 6 nappies with the previous packaging- absolutely fine, at the next nappy change we used the new style- they don’t fit. We thought perhaps we got a bad batch, but the next pack was the same. There is no elasticity at the sides, they pop open, and the tabs are no longer as secure as the were previously. Buy a better brand- these are a waste of money.
USELESS
Absolutely terrible now they have lost the stretchy tabs. No longer fit my son and leak like a sieve. Avoid at all costs. The whole product has changed and no warnings of the change so wasted my money buying what I thought was a good product like previously to find out they are smaller and are actually no good anymore. On the plus side I'll find another leading supermarket to buy from and do my weekly shopping.
No elasticated waistband
These nappies were good but they've reduced the elastic around the waist band, making them too small. I can barely secure the nappy now. I will be looking for another brand.
Bring back the old nappies!
Unfortunately since Tesco changed over to Fred and Flo their nappies are atrocious. Quality is poor, they leak a lot (never happened with their old nappies) and the sticky doesn't stay stuck so the whole nappy comes undone. 1/10 would not buy again. Bring back the old nappies Tesco!
Won’t be buying Tesco nappies anymore!
For the last 2+ years I have been using Tesco nappies and I really couldn’t fault them. Since Tesco’s have changed to ‘Fred and Flo’ my daughter’s nappies have been constantly leaking and she’s been soaked through. I won’t be buying these again and have resorted to buying nappies from a different supermarket. From going on several ‘mummy forums’ it seems that the majority of people have the same opinion as me. Such a shame!
Leaky! Bring back Tesco Loves Baby
Incredibly disappointed in this new range of nappies. Thin, less absorbent, they feel cheap and they leak terribly. Sadly we will be switching to a different brand from now on...bring back Tesco Loves Baby!
Rubbish bring old ones back
Rubbish they are really thin and leaked all the time even when nappy wasn't full... The old tesco love baby ones were amazing I wouldn't buy nappys anywhere else but I have to now!! Shouldn't have changed them bring back the old ones!!!