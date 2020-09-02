By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Creamed Spinach 250G

4.2(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest Creamed Spinach 250G
£ 2.60
£1.04/100g
Offer
½ of a pack
  • Energy389kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 324kJ / 78kcal

Product Description

  • Sautéed spinach in a cheese and cream sauce seasoned with garlic, thyme, black pepper and nutmeg.
  • Rich creamed spinach combined with silky mascarpone, placed on a bed of fresh baby leaves for a vibrant contrast. Classic seasonings of nutmeg and garlic enhance all the flavours.
  • Sautéed spinach with creamy mascarpone, with a hint of nutmeg and garlic on a bed of fresh baby spinach.
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Spinach (70%), Whole Milk, Single Cream (Milk) (4.5%), Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Salt, Garlic Purée, Thyme, Cracked Black Pepper, Ground Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 17- 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Allow to stand for 2 minutes. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W/900W 3 mins /2 ½ mins
Heat on full power. Allow to stand for 2 minutes. Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (120g)
Energy324kJ / 78kcal389kJ / 94kcal
Fat5.0g6.0g
Saturates2.9g3.5g
Carbohydrate2.8g3.4g
Sugars1.6g1.9g
Fibre2.7g3.2g
Protein4.1g4.9g
Salt0.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Rather disappointing

2 stars

My family thought this was far too sloppy and quite tasteless.

NO substitute!

5 stars

So PLEASE do not let me down - and give me a substitute!

great product, but unavailable

5 stars

one of the best creamy spinach I have ever ate. Lovely taste! Unfortunately only 1 time I was able to buy, and then I did not find it anywhere, nor in stores or online! A shame, because could be a very popular product!

black plastic ....

4 stars

Possibly the best spinach I have ever had . Will definitely buy again , Would be better in white or clear recyclable plastics. Black plastic can't be recycled. Would give 5 stars for better packaging.

Excellent side vegetable. Wish you'd make it avai

5 stars

Excellent side vegetable. Wish you'd make it available again.

