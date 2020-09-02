Tesco Finest Creamed Spinach 250G

Rather disappointing
My family thought this was far too sloppy and quite tasteless.
NO substitute!
So PLEASE do not let me down - and give me a substitute!
great product, but unavailable
one of the best creamy spinach I have ever ate. Lovely taste! Unfortunately only 1 time I was able to buy, and then I did not find it anywhere, nor in stores or online! A shame, because could be a very popular product!
black plastic ....
Possibly the best spinach I have ever had . Will definitely buy again , Would be better in white or clear recyclable plastics. Black plastic can't be recycled. Would give 5 stars for better packaging.
Excellent side vegetable. Wish you'd make it available again.