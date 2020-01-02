Tesco Finest Trio Of Cabbage 200G

Doesnt say it contains bacon in title
Im a vegetarian and the title doesnt mention it contains bits of fatty bacon pieces!
Tasty
This is lovely - a way to make cabbage tasty and luscious. I always buy two when I shop at Tesco, one for the freezer.
Like eating sticks
Cabbage had 'woody bits'. Not exactly 'spring greens'.
Great!
Didn't expect much out of this, was on reduced to clear. Both my boyfriend and I loved it. Really good flavours, very unexpectedly tasty!
Horrible cpoked exactly as stated cabbage chewy an
Horrible cpoked exactly as stated cabbage chewy and slimy would not buy again and def would not recommend
Buy fresh instead !
Purchased to accompany steak and ale pie. Very disappointing and lacking in flavour
Excellent
This is excellent .We really liked it. I hope it does not get removed. It was unavailable this week so I am hoping Tesco is not thinking of discontinuing it. I will be buying it again.
MICROWAVE ONLY DISAPPOINTMENT
This would be very tasty but I am upset to find that it is microwave only. Other similar dishes were microwave or oven cook. You seem to be changing them. So I cannot buy and enjoy them any more. Please could you put microwave only more prominently on the internet entry and packaging to save disappointmernt. The meals that were either oven or microwave were very good indeed when oven cooked.