By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Trio Of Cabbage 200G

3(8)Write a review
Tesco Finest Trio Of Cabbage 200G
£ 2.60
£1.30/100g

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy329kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 362kJ / 87kcal

Product Description

  • Spring greens, savoy cabbage and Cavolo Nero with onion and smoked pancetta.
  • Lightly steamed savoy cabbage and Cavolo Nero with caramelised onions and smoked pancetta. This dish is packed with flavour and texture. Lightly steaming the green vegetables keeps them tender yet firm, while caramelised onions and succulent beechwood smoked pancetta adds a smoky sweetness.
  • Lightly steamed savoy cabbage and Cavolo Nero with caramelised onions and smoked pancetta. This dish is packed with flavour and texture. Lightly steaming the green vegetables keeps them tender yet firm, while caramelised onions and succulent beechwood smoked pancetta adds a smoky sweetness.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Spring Greens, Savoy Cabbage, Onion, Cavolo Nero, Smoked Pancetta (12%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), White Pepper, Garlic, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Mace, Clove, Nutmeg, Coriander Seed, Vanilla], Butter (Milk), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 3 / 2½ mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W / 900W 4½ / 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy362kJ / 87kcal329kJ / 79kcal
Fat5.5g5.0g
Saturates2.5g2.3g
Carbohydrate3.4g3.1g
Sugars2.9g2.6g
Fibre3.4g3.1g
Protein4.4g4.0g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 200g typically weighs 182g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

8 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Doesnt say it contains bacon in title

1 stars

Im a vegetarian and the title doesnt mention it contains bits of fatty bacon pieces!

Tasty

5 stars

This is lovely - a way to make cabbage tasty and luscious. I always buy two when I shop at Tesco, one for the freezer.

Like eating sticks

1 stars

Cabbage had 'woody bits'. Not exactly 'spring greens'.

Great!

5 stars

Didn't expect much out of this, was on reduced to clear. Both my boyfriend and I loved it. Really good flavours, very unexpectedly tasty!

Horrible cpoked exactly as stated cabbage chewy an

1 stars

Horrible cpoked exactly as stated cabbage chewy and slimy would not buy again and def would not recommend

Buy fresh instead !

2 stars

Purchased to accompany steak and ale pie. Very disappointing and lacking in flavour

Excellent

5 stars

This is excellent .We really liked it. I hope it does not get removed. It was unavailable this week so I am hoping Tesco is not thinking of discontinuing it. I will be buying it again.

MICROWAVE ONLY DISAPPOINTMENT

2 stars

This would be very tasty but I am upset to find that it is microwave only. Other similar dishes were microwave or oven cook. You seem to be changing them. So I cannot buy and enjoy them any more. Please could you put microwave only more prominently on the internet entry and packaging to save disappointmernt. The meals that were either oven or microwave were very good indeed when oven cooked.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest 2 Millionaires Tarts 150G

£ 3.00
£2.00/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest 8 Swiss Chocolate Profiteroles 161 G

£ 3.00
£1.87/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Apple & Blackberry Flap Jack Crumble 250G

£ 3.00
£1.20/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest 2 Vanilla Cheesecake Slices 180G

£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here