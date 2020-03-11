Tesco Spaghetti Bolognese Pouch 130G

- Energy424kJ 101kcal-%
- Fat3.5g-%
- Saturates1.8g-%
- Sugars3.9g-%
- Salt0.1g-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 327kJ / 78kcal
Product Description
- Organic spaghetti with organic vegetables, organic beef and organic tomatoes.
- Organic vegetables, pasta and beef with little lumps for chewing.
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Organic Carrot (22%), Water*, Organic Cooked Spaghetti (16%)(Water*, Organic Durum Wheat Semolina, Organic Dried Egg White), Organic Beef (10%), Organic Tomato Concentrate (9%), Organic Onion (9%), Organic Courgette (5%), Organic Semolina (Wheat), Organic Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Organic Parsley, Organic Garlic, Organic Oregano, Organic Thyme.
*Denotes non organic ingredient.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in France, using beef from the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
To serve : Serve warm or cold. Squeeze straight from the pouch onto a spoon. To warm, place the pouch in hot water. Do not microwave the pouch. Always check the temperature before feeding to ensure food is not too hot. Do not reheat. Dispose of any uneaten heated product.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
130g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|327kJ / 78kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|8.8g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|Protein
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020