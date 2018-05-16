By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Courgette Aubergine & Red Pepper Pouch 130G

Tesco Courgette Aubergine & Red Pepper Pouch 130G
£ 0.80
£0.62/100g
  • Energy327kJ 78kcal
    -%
  • Fat2.7g
    -%
  • Saturates1.7g
    -%
  • Sugars4.0g
    -%
  • Salt0.2g
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 251kJ / 60kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of organic vegetables, organic spaghetti and organic Cheddar.
  • Organic vegetables, pasta with a sprinkle of cheese and little lumps. Yummy
  • Pack size: 130G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Organic Tomato Purée (23%), Organic Cooked Spaghetti (18%)(Water*, Organic Durum Wheat Semolina, Organic Dried Egg White), Organic Carrot (17%), Organic Onion (10%), Water*, Organic Courgette (8%), Organic Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4%), Organic Aubergine (4%), Organic Red Pepper (3%), Organic Dried Whole Milk, Organic Basil, Organic Garlic, Organic Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Thyme.

*Denotes non organic ingredient.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • To serve : Serve warm or cold. Squeeze straight from the pouch onto a spoon. To warm, place the pouch in hot water. Do not microwave the pouch. Always check the temperature before feeding to ensure food is not too hot. Do not reheat. Dispose of any uneaten heated product.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

130g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy251kJ / 60kcal
Fat2.1g
Saturates1.3g
Carbohydrate6.9g
Sugars3.1g
Fibre1.1g
Protein2.8g
Salt0.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

