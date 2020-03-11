By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pea Parsnip Pear Pouch 100G

Tesco Pea Parsnip Pear Pouch 100G
£ 0.65
£0.65/100g
Product Description

  • A blend of organic peas, parsnip and pear purée.
  • An organic smooth vegetable purée, with a fruity twist
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Organic Peas (35%), Organic Parsnip (25%), Water*, Organic Pear Purée (15%) (Organic Pear, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid*)).

*Denotes non organic ingredient.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • To serve : Serve warm or cold. Squeeze straight from the pouch onto a spoon. To warm, place the pouch in hot water. Do not microwave the pouch. Always check the temperature before feeding to ensure food is not too hot. Do not reheat. Dispose of any uneaten heated product.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy233kJ / 55kcal
Fat0.5g
Saturates0.2g
Carbohydrate8.8g
Sugars2.9g
Fibre2.8g
Protein2.5g
Salt0.1g

