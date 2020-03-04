Very Lazy Aromatic Thai Curry 3X25g

A revelation
Absolutely fabulous- what a great product we use it time and time again. Just finished a bowl right now - transformational. Highly recommended
Disappointing.
Was really excited to see this new range out for slow cookers.I followed the instructions step by step. Returned to the slow cooker 8 hours later, the smell was lovely really appetizing but sadly found that the coconut milk I assume had separated and curdled. Was a horrible mess and un-edible. Total waste of ingredients and money. Really disappointed. I have got the chicken and chorizo stew to try too. Hoping that will be better then this one.
Not the best
Not too flavourful and sauce was very runny and split In The cooker vegetables became mushy especially the pepper, would not buy again