Very Lazy Aromatic Thai Curry 3X25g

2.5(3)Write a review
Very Lazy Aromatic Thai Curry 3X25g
£ 0.60
£0.80/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A concentrated paste with Garlic, Lemongrass and Chilli for slow cooking.
  • Prepare fast, cook slowwww!
  • Paste suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
  • Pack size: 75G

Information

Ingredients

Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Water, Salt, Yeast Extract, Red Pepper Juice Concentrate, Onion Juice Concentrate, Lemongrass Puree (5.5%), Garlic Puree (3.5%), Dried Onion, Kaffir Lime, Roasted Ground Coriander, Ground Lemongrass, Ground Galangal, Crushed Chillies (1.5%), Roasted Ground Cumin, Ground Cayenne, Black Pepper, Ground Cardamom, Ground Nutmeg, Cornflour, Colour: Paprika Extract, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, once pot is opened, use immediately.

Produce of

Produced and packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • English Provender Company,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Greenham,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG19 6HA.

Return to

  • English Provender Company,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Greenham,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG19 6HA.
  • www.verylazy.com

Net Contents

3 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (25g pot)
Energy:1359kJ/330kcal340kJ/83kcal
Fat: 21.0g5.2g
of which saturates:3.6g0.9g
Carbohydrate:26.0g6.6g
of which sugars:11.0g2.7g
Fibre:7.3g1.8g
Protein:5.2g1.3g
Salt:10.5g2.6g

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

A revelation

5 stars

Absolutely fabulous- what a great product we use it time and time again. Just finished a bowl right now - transformational. Highly recommended

Disappointing.

1 stars

Was really excited to see this new range out for slow cookers.I followed the instructions step by step. Returned to the slow cooker 8 hours later, the smell was lovely really appetizing but sadly found that the coconut milk I assume had separated and curdled. Was a horrible mess and un-edible. Total waste of ingredients and money. Really disappointed. I have got the chicken and chorizo stew to try too. Hoping that will be better then this one.

Not the best

2 stars

Not too flavourful and sauce was very runny and split In The cooker vegetables became mushy especially the pepper, would not buy again

