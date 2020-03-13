By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Very Lazy Smoky Spanish Stew Paste 3X25g

Product Description

  • A concentrated paste with Paprika and Garlic for slow cooking.
  • Prepare fast, cook slowwww!
  • Paste suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
  • Pack size: 75G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Ground Paprika (12%), Red Pepper Concentrate, Ground Cumin, Ground Cayenne, Garlic Puree (3%), Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, once pot is opened, use immediately.

Produce of

Produced and packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • English Provender Company,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Greenham,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG19 6HA.

Net Contents

3 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (25g pot)
Energy:1005kJ/239kcal251kJ/60kcal
Fat: 8.2g2.1g
of which saturates: 1.7g0.4g
Carbohydrate: 38.0g9.4g
of which sugars:17.0g4.3g
Fibre: 1.8g<0.5g
Protein: 2.8g0.7g
Salt: 15.3g3.8g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

great to put a different spin on a stew

5 stars

fabulous balanced spanish stew mix very authentic easy to use

