Maggi Juicy Sweet Chilli 44G

- Energy2440 kJ 578 kcal29%
- Fat11.6g17%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Sugars13.2g15%
- Salt0.82g14%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1510 kJ
Product Description
- Seasoning Mix for Sweet Chilli Chicken.
- Stuff to Love
- Ingredients you know ginger, chilli and garlic
- Good to remember
- Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
- Enjoy the flavour of aromatic sweet chilli chicken at home with Maggi® So Juicy® Sweet Chilli Chicken. This packet provides the effortless way to make a tasty and juicy meal of Sweet Chilli Chicken with no mess or stress! The delicious chilli spice mix in our special So Juicy® cooking bag allows your chicken* to cook until tender and juicy in its own juices, meaning no need to add oil. Why not try one of our Meal Suggestions the whole family will love - with the added benefit of providing 2 of your 5 A Day?
- Each packet contains an aromatic sweet chilli spice mix — including paprika, ginger, red cayenne pepper, black pepper and turmeric - and a special cooking bag. Add chicken to your shopping list, and get ready to make a tasty dish. Following the instructions on the packet, just add the ingredients and the Maggi® So Juicy Sweet Chilli Chicken recipe mix to the special So Juicy® cooking bag provided, mix it together and cook it in the oven! Serve with stir-fried vegetables and egg-fried rice with peas for a mouth-watering meal in no time! There you have it, Maggi® Sweet Chilli Chicken.
- *chicken not included
- Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
- Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
- If you love our Maggi® So Juicy® Sweet Chilli Chicken recipe mix, why not try another of our exotic So Juicy® flavours, like So Juicy® Thai Green Curry Chicken?
- Why not try serving your Sweet Chilli Chicken with stir-fried vegetables and egg-fried rice?
- A delicious sweet chilli recipe mix with a special cooking bag
- Cooking bag locks in juices and flavour, so no need to add oil
- Only ingredients you know, carefully blended by us!
- Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
- Pack size: 44g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Starch, Herbs and Spices (Paprika, Ginger (2%), Red Cayenne Pepper (1%), Black Pepper, Turmeric), Garlic (3.8%), Salt, Onion, Acid (Citric Acid), Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Celery, Egg, Gluten, Milk, Mustard and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Preparation and Usage
- 1 Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C for fan oven), Gas Mark 4. Do not exceed this temperature. Remove and unfold the cooking bag from top of the sachet, keeping the red tie for later use. Add 4 chicken breasts and seasoning mix from the sachet.
- 2 Close the bag at the end using the red tie. Mix the ingredients together by gently turning the bag. Place the bag on its side into a large ovenproof dish, spreading out the ingredients. Do not pierce the bag.
- Place dish on the bottom shelf of the oven.
- The bag expands so ensure there is enough space between racks.
- 3 Cook for 35-40 minutes (30-35 minutes for 6 x skinless chicken thighs). Remove from the oven leaving dish to stand for 2-3 minutes before opening - the steam will be very hot. Ensure that the chicken is fully cooked through and piping hot. Enjoy the juicy Sweet Chilli Chicken with stir-fried vegetables and egg fried rice with peas.
- Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Bags are not suitable for microwaves or with switched on grill function.
Number of uses
Makes 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Net Contents
44g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 100g as prepared**
|Per serving**
|% RI*
|Energy
|1510 kJ
|459 kJ
|2440 kJ
|29%
|-
|357 kcal
|109 kcal
|578 kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|2.2g
|11.6g
|17%
|of which: saturates
|0.3g
|0.4g
|2.0g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|78.9g
|12.3g
|65.5g
|25%
|of which: sugars
|58.1g
|2.5g
|13.2g
|15%
|Fibre
|5.2g
|1.3g
|6.8g
|-
|Protein
|3.8g
|9.3g
|49.6g
|99%
|Salt
|3.75g
|0.14g
|0.82g
|14%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared'
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN
