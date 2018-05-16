Fred & Flo Standard Neck Teat Medium Flow 3 Pack

Product Description
Fred and Flo Standard Neck Teats Medium Flow 3 pack
- Fred and Flo 3 Standard Neck Teats Medium Flow
3+ Months Medium Flow BPA Free
Our standard neck teats are made from soft, textured silicone designed to support breast and bottle feeding or transition from one to another as smooth as possible. • Medium flow • Fits standard neck bottles • Microwave & dishwasher safe (top rack only) • Suitable for all forms of sterilisation
Produced in Thailand
Directions for use: Before first use place in boiling water for 5 minutes. This is to ensure hygiene. Clean before each use. Always wash the product immediately after use. Wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water. Dishwasher safe (top rack only). Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals. Inspect before each use and pull the feeding teat in all directions. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness. Squeeze the teat to ensure any residual milk has been removed. Not suitable for use in a conventional oven or a combination microwave oven with the grill feature. Storage: Do not leave a feeding teat in direct sunlight or heat, or leave in disinfectant ("sterilising solution") for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the teat. Do not store with or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Do not allow product to come in contact with oil based foods (e.g. oil/tomato based sauces) as staining will occur. Keep the teat in a dry covered container. Warnings: Always use this product with adult supervision. Accidents have occurred when babies have been left alone with drinking equipment due to the baby falling or if the product has disassembled. Never use feeding teats as a soother. Continuous and prolonged sucking of fluids will cause tooth decay. Tooth decay in young children can occur even when non-sweetened fluids are used. This can occur if the baby is allowed to use the bottle/cup for long periods through the day and particularly through the night, when saliva flow is reduced or if it is used as a soother. Always check food temperature before feeding. Heating in a microwave oven may produce localised high temperatures. Keep all components not in use out of the reach of children.
Card. Widely Recycled Blister. Widely Recycled
Tesco Stores Ltd.
Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA
U.K
3
