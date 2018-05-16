Fred & Flo Straw Beaker 380Ml

Product Description
- Fred and Flo Straw Beaker 380ml
- Fred and Flo Straw Beaker 380ml
- 12+ Months BPA Free (icon)
- Our flip up straw beaker has a soft silicone straw designed to help your baby use a variety of muscles in their mouths. The swivel cap keeps the straw clean and hygienic, perfect for drinking on the go. • Great for home & on the go • Dishwasher safe (top rack only)
Produced in Thailand
- Directions for use: Before first use, clean the product. Clean before each use. Always wash the product immediately after use. Wash all parts thoroughly in warm soapy water, and rinse in clean water.Dishwasher safe (top rack only). Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals. Suitable for microwaving. Storage: Do not leave in direct sunlight or near a source of heat. Do not store with or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Inspect before each use and pull the spout in all directions. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness. Do not use with carbonated beverages or juices that contain pulp.Do not allow product to come in contact with oil based foods (e.g. oil/tomato based sauces) as staining will occur. Warnings: Always use this product with adult supervision. Accidents have occurred when babies have been left alone with drinking equipment due to the baby falling or if the product has disassembled. Continuous and prolonged sucking of fluids will cause tooth decay. Tooth decay in young children can occur even when non-sweetened fluids are used. This can occur if the baby is allowed to use the bottle/cup for long periods through the day and particularly through the night, when saliva flow is reduced or if it is used as a soother. Always check food temperature before feeding. Keep all components not in use out of the reach of children. Not suitable for use in a conventional oven or a combination microwave oven with the grill feature switched on.
Card. Widely Recycled
