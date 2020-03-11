Fred & Flo Water Filled Teethers 2 Pack

Product Description
- Fred and Flo Water Filled Teether 2 pack
- Fred and Flo 2 Water Filled Teethers
- 3+ Months BPA Free (icon)
- Our owl-shaped water filled teethers have been specially designed to help soothe tender gums and ease discomfort from teething. The textured surface is perfect to gentle massage the gums. For maximum soothing effect, pop them in the fridge to be chilled. • Easy hold • Suitable for cold water sterilisation
- Please read the instructions carefully and keep all packaging for future reference Directions for use: Wash before first and each use in warm soapy water and rinse thoroughly. Suitable for cold water sterilisation only. Avoid using sharp or abrasive material when cleaning. Storage: Filled with pure water; teethercan be cooled in the refrigerator and used for soothing your baby’s inflamed gums during the teething stage. Cool only in a refrigerator. Do not place in the freezer compartment. Do not boil, steam sterilise, microwave sterilise or clean in a dishwasher. This could result in damage. Warnings: Always use this product under adult supervision. Inspect the product thoroughly before each use for signs of tears, cracks or leaks and test the security of each teetherby tugging firmly before giving to baby. Never dip in sweet substances or medication, this may result in tooth decay. Discard and replace product at first sign of damage or weakness. All teetherswear out with normal use. Never dip in sweet substances or medication, this may result in tooth decay. Do not attempt to refill water into the teether. This product is not to be used by older children or adults as they could bite through the teether.
- Wash thoroughly with warm, soapy water & mild detergent. Do not clean or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals, this could damage the product. Do not store in direct sunlight or near a source of heat, this could damage the product.
