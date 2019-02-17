By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fred & Flo Soother Holders 2 Pack

2(1)Write a review
Fred & Flo Soother Holders 2 Pack
£ 3.00
£1.50/each

Product Description

  • Fred and Flo Soother Holder 2 pack
  • Fred and Flo Soother Holder 2 pack
  • 6 18 Months BPA Free (icon)
  • Keep your baby’s soother safe and close by, with this easy to attach holder. • Silicone Ring • Easy to attach • Dishwasher safe (top rack only)

Information

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use: Wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water. Dishwasher safe (top rack only). Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals. Attach only to the child’s garment. Do not use when baby is in a cot, bed or crib. Do not use as a toy or a teether. Storage: Do not leave in direct sunlight or near a source of heat. Do not store with or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Warnings: Before each use check carefully. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Never lengthen the soother holder! Never attach to cords, ribbons, laces or loose parts of clothing. The child may be strangled. Keep all components not in use out of children’s reach.

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Blister. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Only fit certain soothers.

2 stars

Unfortunately these clips only fit the Fred & Flo soothers. There is no option to remove the rubber ring and attached it to another dummy via Velcro like MAM branded clips offer.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here