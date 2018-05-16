Fred & Flo Newborn Soothers 2 Pack

Product Description
- Fred and Flo Newborn Soothers 2 pack
- 0+ Months BPA Free (icon)
- Newborn soothers have been designed with a reversible teat so no way is the wrong way for your baby to latch onto. The case keeps your soothers clean and hygienic when not in use. • Natural shaped teat • Dishwasher safe (top rack only). • Suitable for all forms of sterilisation
Information
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Before first use, place the soother in boiling water for 5 min, allow to cool, and squeeze out any trapped water from the soother. This is to ensure hygiene. Clean before each use. Wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water. Dishwasher safe (top shelf only). Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals. Suitable for all forms of sterilisation. Never dip the teat in sweet substances or medication, your child may get tooth decay. In the event that the soother becomes lodged in the mouth, DO NOT PANIC; it cannot be swallowed and is designed to cope with such an event. Remove from the mouth with care, as gently as possible. Do not take apart. Storage: Do not leave in direct sunlight or near a source of heat. Do not store with or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Keep in a dry, covered container. Warnings: Inspect carefully before each use. Pull the soother in all directions. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness. Only use dedicated soother holders tested to EN 12586. Never attach other ribbons or cords to a soother, your child may be strangled by them.
Recycling info
Card. Recycle
Return to
Net Contents
