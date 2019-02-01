By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred & Flo Milk Powder Dispenser

Fred & Flo Milk Powder Dispenser
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • Fred and Flo Milk Powder Dispenser
  • Fred and Flo Milk Powder Dispenser
  • Holds 3 Measured Feeds (written not icon) BPA Free (icon)
  • Our milk powder dispenser has been designed to hold enough milk powder for three feeds, perfect for on the go. The clear base makes it easy to see the feeds along with a click-in lid to ensure you only use one feed at a time. • Holds 3 feeds • Click-in lid • Dishwasher safe (top rack only). • Suitable for all forms of sterilisation

Information

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use: Before first use, clean the product. Clean before each use. Wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water. Dishwasher safe (top rack only). Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals. Storage: Dispenser must be completely dry before use. Do not leave in direct sunlight or near a source of heat. Do not store with or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Staining may occur if the product comes into contact with oil based foods (e.g. oil/tomato based sauces) but will not affect performance and safety of product.Always follow manufacturer’s instructions on mixing the feed. Not suitable for microwaving. Not suitable for use in a conventional oven or a combination microwave oven with the grill feature switched on. Keep all components not in use out of children’s reach. Warnings: For adult use only. Always check food temperature before feeding. Never put powdered milk into boiling water or water that is too hot. Make sure the feed is a suitable temperature before feeding your baby.

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with bags at larger stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Great buy one

5 stars

I really liked this product and haven had problems with the powder crossing over into the other chambers like the previous reviewer did. I’m actually buying a couple more as so much easier then the tommee tippee version which are singles and you lose the lids far to easy

Untrustworthy

1 stars

Total waste of money, although product looks good, it doesn't keep the milk separate, when u tip it up to empty the powder out the milk powder in the other compartments transfers in to one another making the feed untrustworthy. The seal is not tight enough allowing the powder to move to the other compartment's. Really disappointed with this product.

