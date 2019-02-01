Fred & Flo Milk Powder Dispenser

Great buy one
I really liked this product and haven had problems with the powder crossing over into the other chambers like the previous reviewer did. I’m actually buying a couple more as so much easier then the tommee tippee version which are singles and you lose the lids far to easy
Untrustworthy
Total waste of money, although product looks good, it doesn't keep the milk separate, when u tip it up to empty the powder out the milk powder in the other compartments transfers in to one another making the feed untrustworthy. The seal is not tight enough allowing the powder to move to the other compartment's. Really disappointed with this product.