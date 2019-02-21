By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fred & Flo Bottle To Cup Trainer 250Ml

1(1)Write a review
Fred & Flo Bottle To Cup Trainer 250Ml
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • Fred and Flo Bottle to Cup Trainer
  • Fred and Flo Bottle to Cup Trainer
  • 6+ Months BPA Free (icon)
  • Our bottle to cup trainer has been designed to aid transition from breast or bottle to cup. Encouraging baby to move from sucking to sipping with two different teats, a soft silicone teat and a sipper spout. Once your baby is familiar with the sipper spout our non-spill cup is available. • Silicone teat and sipper spout • Easy hold handles • Microwave & dishwasher safe (top rack only) • Suitable for all forms of sterilisation

Information

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Cleaning and Sterilisation Before first use place in boiling water for 5 minutes. This is to ensure hygiene. Clean before each use. Always wash the product immediately after use. Wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water. Dishwasher safe (top rack only). Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals. Suitable for all forms of sterilisation. Before sterilising, wash bottles and accessories thoroughly in warm soapy water to ensure all milk deposits are removed. Squeeze the teat to ensure any residual milk has been removed. This feeding bottle has been independently tested to ensure that it will be effectively sterilised in all forms of sterilisation. Storage and Use Do not leave a feeding teat in direct sunlight or heat, or leave in disinfectant (“sterilising solution”) for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the teat. Do not store with or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Do not allow product to come in contact with oil based foods (e.g. oil/tomato based sauces) as staining will occur. Suitable for microwaving. Although not recommended, if you wish to warm the feed using a microwave oven remove the teat, cap, and cover before heating. Take extra care when microwave heating. Always stir heated food to ensure even heat distribution and test the temperature before serving. Not suitable for use in a conventional oven or a combination microwave oven with the grill feature switched on. Keep the teat in a dry covered container. For your child's safety and health WARNING! Always use this product with adult supervision. Accidents have occurred when babies have been left alone with drinking equipment due to the baby falling or if the product has disassembled. Never use feeding teats as a soother. Continuous and prolonged sucking of fluids will cause tooth decay. Tooth decay in young children can occur even when non-sweetened fluids are used. This can occur if the baby is allowed to use the bottle/cup for long periods through the day and particularly through the night, when saliva flow is reduced or if it is used as a soother. Always check food temperature before feeding. Heating in a microwave oven may produce localised high temperatures. Keep all components not in use out of the reach of children. Inspect before each use and pull the feeding teat in all directions. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness. When breast feeding is not possible, this bottle may be used to give expressed breast milk or prepared infant formula to your baby. Make up the feed according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Use cooled freshly boiled water for feed preparation. NEVER HEAT A SEALED BOTTLE IN A MICROWAVE OVEN. The outside of the bottle will feel cooler than the feed, temperature of the feed before offering to your baby. Remember never to leave an infant unsupervised when bottle feeding.
  • Always wash the product immediately after use. Wash in warm, soapy water and rinse in clean water or wash in a top rack of a dishwasher before use. Suitable for all forms of sterilisation. Do not turn spout inside out for cleaning as damage could result. Use a teat brush. Clean before each use.

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

These cups are awful they leak so bad my daughter

1 stars

These cups are awful they leak so bad my daughter ends up soaked.

Usually bought next

Nuby Grip & Sip Cup

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Offer

Tesco Essentials Baby Soothers 3 Pack

£ 1.75
£0.58/each

Fred & Flo Non Spill Cup 300Ml

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Tommee Tippee Explora Soft Tip Weaning Spoons X5

£ 3.50
£0.70/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here