Fred & Flo Standard Neck Bottle 3 X 250Ml

Great value for money and a great product
My daughter took to this bottle instantly after four months of using Tommee Tippee bottles. She constantly dribbled milk with them no matter what flow teat was used. These bottle are great value and no milk has been lost so far! They also fit directly onto my breast pump which saves a load of time transferring milk and extra washing up and sterilising. The only downside is that they don’t come with a disc to use instead of a teat for storage so I’m hoping to find one elsewhere to fit. If Tesco could do that these would have 5 stars! I’ve only just started using them so time will tell about how well they last, but for the price, I wouldn’t mind replacing them more frequently.