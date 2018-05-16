Fred & Flo Newborn Bottle 2 X 150Ml

Product Description
- Fred and Flo 2 Wide Neck Bottles 150ml
- Fred and Flo 2 Wide Neck Bottles ideal for newborns
- 0+ Months Ideal for Newborn (written not icon) Slow Flow Teat (icon) BPA Free (icon)
- Our newborn wide neck bottles comes with a soft, textured silicone teat designed to help transition between breast and bottle feeding more easily. Medium flow wide neck teats are available to buy separately. • Slow flow • Microwave safe (without lid) • Dishwasher safe (top rack only) • Suitable for all forms of sterilisation
Produced in Thailand
Card. Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with bags at larger stores
