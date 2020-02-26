Lindahls Kvarg Vanilla 150G Pot

Delicious thick creamy quark
Deliciously thick and creamy with just the right amount of vanilla flavour. Much nicer than any of the other brands of quark that I've tasted.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 260 kJ
Quark (from Milk) 93%, Water, Modified Maize Starch, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes) Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Aspartame), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Keep refrigerated max 5ºCUse By: See Side of Pot.
Produced in Sweden
A portion is 150g; Pack contains 1 serving
150g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion
|%RI**
|Energy
|260 kJ
|390 kJ
|-
|60 kcal
|90 kcal
|5%
|Fat
|0.2 g
|0.3 g
|<1%
|- of which: saturates
|0.1 g
|0.2 g
|1%
|Carbohydrates
|3.5 g
|5.3 g
|2%
|- of which sugars
|3.1 g
|4.7 g
|5%
|Fibre
|0.0 g
|0.0 g
|-
|Protein
|11.3 g
|17.0 g
|34%
|Salt
|0.10 g
|0.15 g
|3%
|**RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
