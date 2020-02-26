By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindahls Kvarg Vanilla 150G Pot
£ 1.00
£6.67/kg

Offer

Per 150g pot
  • Energy390 kJ 90 kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 260 kJ

Product Description

  • Fat Free Quark with Sweeteners and Natural Vanilla Flavour.
  • It is important to have a varied diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • No.1 in Sweden*
  • *In value sales of the quark segment. (Nielsen, 2019)
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • Vanilla flavour quark from Sweden
  • 17g protein per pot
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
Information

Ingredients

Quark (from Milk) 93%, Water, Modified Maize Starch, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes) Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Aspartame), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated max 5ºCUse By: See Side of Pot.

Produce of

Produced in Sweden

Number of uses

A portion is 150g; Pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

Return to

  • Lactalis Nestlé Chilled Dairy,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Redhill,
  • Surrey,
  • RH1 1SH,
  • UK.
  • Nestle (Ireland) Limited,
  • 3030 Lake Dr,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Ireland.
  • Nestlé Consumer Services,

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion%RI**
Energy 260 kJ390 kJ
-60 kcal90 kcal5%
Fat 0.2 g0.3 g<1%
- of which: saturates 0.1 g0.2 g1%
Carbohydrates3.5 g5.3 g2%
- of which sugars 3.1 g4.7 g5%
Fibre 0.0 g0.0 g-
Protein 11.3 g17.0 g34%
Salt 0.10 g0.15 g3%
**RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
Pack contains 1 serving---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Delicious thick creamy quark

5 stars

Deliciously thick and creamy with just the right amount of vanilla flavour. Much nicer than any of the other brands of quark that I've tasted.

