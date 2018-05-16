By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sunpat Protein+ Crunchy 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Sunpat Protein+ Crunchy 400G
£ 3.50
£0.88/100g

Product Description

  • Protein+ Crunchy No Added Sugar
  • Discover the rest of the Sun-Pat range along with plenty of delicious recipes to sink your teeth into at www.sunpat.co.uk
  • Naturally high in fibre and maintains energy**
  • **The natural levels of Niacin and Phosphorus contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism, as part of a healthy lifestyle with a varied and balanced diet.
  • 30% protein per serving
  • High in natural protein
  • Made using 97% peanuts
  • No added sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 400g
  • High in natural protein
  • Naturally high in fibre
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts 82%, Peanut Flour, Stabiliser: E471, Sea Salt, Peanut Oil

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that processes other Nuts

Storage

Store at room temperature.Best before: See jar.

Number of uses

Contains approximately 13 (30g) servings

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 2100 Century Way,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8ZB.

Return to

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 2100 Century Way,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8ZB.
  • Careline 0800 022 4339

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving
Energy 2565kJ/619kcal770kJ/186kcal
Fat 48.7g14.6g
of which saturates 10.6g3.2g
Carbohydrate 8.7g2.6g
of which sugars 3.0g0.9g
Fibre 9.7g2.9g
Protein 31.6g9.5g
Salt 1.1g0.3g
Niacin12.3mg/77%RI*3.6mg/23%RI*
Phosphorus343mg/49%RI*101mg/14%RI*
*Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--
Contains approximately 13 (30g) servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Sunpat Peanut Butter Crunchy 400G

£ 3.00
£0.75/100g

Sunpat Protein+ Smooth 400G

£ 3.50
£0.88/100g

Marmite Yeast Extract 250G

£ 2.70
£1.08/100g

Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G

£ 2.90
£0.73/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here