Sunpat Protein+ Crunchy 400G

Product Description
- Protein+ Crunchy No Added Sugar
- Naturally high in fibre and maintains energy**
- **The natural levels of Niacin and Phosphorus contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism, as part of a healthy lifestyle with a varied and balanced diet.
- 30% protein per serving
- High in natural protein
- Made using 97% peanuts
- No added sugar
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 400g
- Naturally high in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts 82%, Peanut Flour, Stabiliser: E471, Sea Salt, Peanut Oil
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that processes other Nuts
Storage
Store at room temperature.Best before: See jar.
Number of uses
Contains approximately 13 (30g) servings
Recycling info
Jar. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Hain Daniels Group,
- 2100 Century Way,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8ZB.
Return to
- Careline 0800 022 4339
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Energy
|2565kJ/619kcal
|770kJ/186kcal
|Fat
|48.7g
|14.6g
|of which saturates
|10.6g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|8.7g
|2.6g
|of which sugars
|3.0g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|9.7g
|2.9g
|Protein
|31.6g
|9.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.3g
|Niacin
|12.3mg/77%RI*
|3.6mg/23%RI*
|Phosphorus
|343mg/49%RI*
|101mg/14%RI*
|*Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 13 (30g) servings
|-
|-
