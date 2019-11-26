By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sparkling Morello Cherry Lemonade 1L

7 Reviews
Tesco Sparkling Morello Cherry Lemonade 1L
£ 0.50
£0.05/100ml
One Glass
  • Energy28kJ 6kcal
    <1%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 11kJ / 3kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated soft drink with morello cherry and lemon juices from concentrate, with sweetener.
  • SPARKLING Carefully flavoured for a vibrant, fruity burst Our drinks experts have been creating soft drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We take old favourites and give them a fresh twist, using absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • SPARKLING Carefully flavoured for a vibrant, fruity burst
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Morello Cherry Juice from Concentrate (2.5%), Comminuted Lemon From Concentrate (2%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (0.5%), Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweetener (Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates (Carrot, Blackcurrant).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, consume within 3 days. Not suitable for home freezing. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1L

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne Glass (250ml)
Energy11kJ / 3kcal28kJ / 6kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.4g1.0g
Sugars0.4g1.0g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein<0.1g0.1g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

7 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Really lovely and good value.

5 stars

Really lovely and good value.

Very Cherry

5 stars

Fabulous on its own or as a mixer

Really horrible

1 stars

Really horrible, I don't know what the flavour is but it certainly isn't morello cherry. Drain cleaner perhaps.

amazing fruity and crisp taste

5 stars

Since I have discovered this I just love it! it is so fruity and refreshing. Different to your average fizzy pop and decent price too

Lovely

5 stars

Lovely. Very refreshing.

disappointing

2 stars

This tastes like Tesco washing up liquid

Delicious

5 stars

I buy this weekly it is absolutely delicious you can't smell the cherry when open but it tastes really cherry quite strong once you start you can't stop drinking it I would definitely recommend this and it's free on weight watchers

