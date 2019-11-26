Tesco Sparkling Morello Cherry Lemonade 1L

Really lovely and good value.
Really lovely and good value.
Very Cherry
Fabulous on its own or as a mixer
Really horrible
Really horrible, I don't know what the flavour is but it certainly isn't morello cherry. Drain cleaner perhaps.
amazing fruity and crisp taste
Since I have discovered this I just love it! it is so fruity and refreshing. Different to your average fizzy pop and decent price too
Lovely
Lovely. Very refreshing.
disappointing
This tastes like Tesco washing up liquid
Delicious
I buy this weekly it is absolutely delicious you can't smell the cherry when open but it tastes really cherry quite strong once you start you can't stop drinking it I would definitely recommend this and it's free on weight watchers