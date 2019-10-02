Tesco Sparkling Watermelon Lemonade 1L

Flipping beautiful!
Mmmmm delicious and flavoursome :)
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 8kJ / 2kcal
INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Watermelon Juice from Concentrate (3%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (1%), Comminuted Lemon from Concentrate (1%), Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweetener (Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Carrot, Blackcurrant).
Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.
Produced in the U.K.
4 Servings
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
1L
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One glass (250ml)
|Energy
|8kJ / 2kcal
|21kJ / 5kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|0.7g
|Sugars
|<0.5g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.03g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..
