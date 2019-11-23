By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sparkling Raspberry & Rose Lemonade 1L
£ 0.50
£0.05/100ml
One glass
  • Energy21kJ 5kcal
    <1%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Sugars<0.5
    1%
  • Salt0.03g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 8kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated soft drink with raspberry and lemon juices from concentrate and rose flavour, with sweetener.
  • SPARKLING Carefully flavoured for a fruity, floral balance Our drinks experts have been creating soft drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We take old favourites and give them a fresh twist, using absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • SPARKLING Carefully flavoured for a fruity, floral balance
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (2.5%), Comminuted Lemon from Concentrate (2%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (0.5%), Malic Acid, Flavourings, Citric Acid, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweetener (Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates [Carrot, Blackcurrant].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, consume within 3 days. Not suitable for home freezing. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1L

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy8kJ / 2kcal21kJ / 5kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate<0.5g<0.5g
Sugars<0.5g<0.5g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein<0.5g<0.5g
Salt<0.01g0.03g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

12 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Warning

1 stars

WARNING this product contains sucralose. Sucralose is known to have a laxative effect. There is no warning that the product contains artificial sweetener. You can find the ingredients on the back of the bottle. I strongly feel that Tesco should clearly state if this type of sweetener is used in a product on the front of the packaging because of the adverse effects that it can cause.

Don't want "no added sugar" product.

2 stars

Can we please have this as a standard product and not one that is reduced or no sugar please?!

Tasty and a Bargain

4 stars

This was a pleasant and inexpensive drink. I am adding this to my usual shop. The flavour is lovely and best served chilled. A great mixer as well as a tasty drink on hot days.

Fragrant and very refreahing

5 stars

Fragrant and very refreahing

My new favourite cold drink.

5 stars

I love this stuff - delicately fruity and refreshing - delicious ice cold on a warm day.

Sugarfree, but horribly over-sweetened

3 stars

This sugar-free drink could be a lovely, sophisticated refresher, if only it wasn't so tongue-cloyingly sweet! Row back on the sweeteners and this would be perfect, either as a long drink or as a mixer for gin. As it is, I had to mix it about 50/50 with sparkling water to make it drinkable. What a shame.

unbearably sweet

1 stars

This was so sweet, I couldn't drink it except as a tiny splash added to ordinary lemonade. I am slowly using the rest of the bottle to sweeten stewed rhubarb.

Delicious

5 stars

Amazing taste! One of my favorite fizzy drinks by Tesco. Will be buying again!

Absolutely fantastic taste as good as the more exp

5 stars

Absolutely fantastic taste as good as the more expensive brands.

Love this lemonade....it's yummy

5 stars

Love this lemonade....it's yummy

1-10 of 12 reviews

