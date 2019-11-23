Tesco Sparkling Raspberry & Rose Lemonade 1L

Warning
WARNING this product contains sucralose. Sucralose is known to have a laxative effect. There is no warning that the product contains artificial sweetener. You can find the ingredients on the back of the bottle. I strongly feel that Tesco should clearly state if this type of sweetener is used in a product on the front of the packaging because of the adverse effects that it can cause.
Don't want "no added sugar" product.
Can we please have this as a standard product and not one that is reduced or no sugar please?!
Tasty and a Bargain
This was a pleasant and inexpensive drink. I am adding this to my usual shop. The flavour is lovely and best served chilled. A great mixer as well as a tasty drink on hot days.
Fragrant and very refreahing
My new favourite cold drink.
I love this stuff - delicately fruity and refreshing - delicious ice cold on a warm day.
Sugarfree, but horribly over-sweetened
This sugar-free drink could be a lovely, sophisticated refresher, if only it wasn't so tongue-cloyingly sweet! Row back on the sweeteners and this would be perfect, either as a long drink or as a mixer for gin. As it is, I had to mix it about 50/50 with sparkling water to make it drinkable. What a shame.
unbearably sweet
This was so sweet, I couldn't drink it except as a tiny splash added to ordinary lemonade. I am slowly using the rest of the bottle to sweeten stewed rhubarb.
Delicious
Amazing taste! One of my favorite fizzy drinks by Tesco. Will be buying again!
Absolutely fantastic taste as good as the more exp
Absolutely fantastic taste as good as the more expensive brands.
Love this lemonade....it's yummy
