Tesco Finest Spiced Cranberry & Orange Presse 750Ml

- Energy187kJ 44kcal2%
- Sugars10.8g12%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 75kJ / 18kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated spring water with cranberry and orange juices from concentrate, cinnamon extract, sugar and sweetener.
- A refreshing lightly sparkling blend of spring water and fruit juices from concentrate.
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Spring Water, Sugar, Cranberry Juice from Concentrate (3.0%), Orange Juice from Concentrate (1.0%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Cinnamon Extract, Sweetener (Sucralose).
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- Best served chilled.
Number of uses
Contains 3 servings
Warnings
- Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One glass (250ml)
|Energy
|75kJ / 18kcal
|187kJ / 44kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|11.0g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|10.8g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
Safety information
