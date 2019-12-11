By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Spiced Cranberry & Orange Presse 750Ml

£ 2.00
£0.27/100ml
One glass
  • Energy187kJ 44kcal
    2%
  • Sugars10.8g
    12%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 75kJ / 18kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated spring water with cranberry and orange juices from concentrate, cinnamon extract, sugar and sweetener.
  • A refreshing lightly sparkling blend of spring water and fruit juices from concentrate.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Spring Water, Sugar, Cranberry Juice from Concentrate (3.0%), Orange Juice from Concentrate (1.0%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Cinnamon Extract, Sweetener (Sucralose).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Contains 3 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy75kJ / 18kcal187kJ / 44kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate4.4g11.0g
Sugars4.3g10.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.1g0.1g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

