Tesco Still Pear & Plum Flavoured Water 1L

5(8)Write a review
£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

One glass
  • Energy6kJ 1kcal
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2kJ / <1kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar still plum and pear flavoured mineral water soft drink with sweeteners.
  • STILL Specially blended for a sweet, rounded taste Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks, squashes and flavoured water in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We take pure mineral water, and add bursts of fruity sweetness, with absolutely no artificial flavours
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mineral Water, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K).

Storage

Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy2kJ / <1kcal6kJ / 1kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.0g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

8 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Beautiful

5 stars

very tasty!!!!!!!

BEST FLAVOUR BY FAR

5 stars

this is one of the best flavoured still water. Pear and Plum are a lovely combination. some of the others flavours are not at good but I can guarantee the flavour of this variety. JUST WISH TESCO WOULD GET SOME OF THE STOCK BACK IN PRESTATYN STORE,

Plum juice! I love it

5 stars

Plum juice is amazing! Please bring back more bottles! This is the elixir of happiness! Don’t let it be out of stock ever!

Sweet and refreshing

5 stars

I love this drink, I won't shop until it comes back.

Best flavour water ever

5 stars

Love the new flavour we buy and stock in the fridge so we can use them on the go

best ever

5 stars

best flavoured still water ever for 4 calories a litre

delicious

5 stars

Really tasty, nice mild flavour. Will purchase again.

Yum

5 stars

Unlike the sparking versions of the new range, this one is delicious.

