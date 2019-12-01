Tesco Still Pear & Plum Flavoured Water 1L

Beautiful
very tasty!!!!!!!
BEST FLAVOUR BY FAR
this is one of the best flavoured still water. Pear and Plum are a lovely combination. some of the others flavours are not at good but I can guarantee the flavour of this variety. JUST WISH TESCO WOULD GET SOME OF THE STOCK BACK IN PRESTATYN STORE,
Plum juice! I love it
Plum juice is amazing! Please bring back more bottles! This is the elixir of happiness! Don’t let it be out of stock ever!
Sweet and refreshing
I love this drink, I won't shop until it comes back.
Best flavour water ever
Love the new flavour we buy and stock in the fridge so we can use them on the go
best ever
best flavoured still water ever for 4 calories a litre
delicious
Really tasty, nice mild flavour. Will purchase again.
Yum
Unlike the sparking versions of the new range, this one is delicious.